US Is a “Co-Belligerent” and “It’s Likely There Are Boots on the Ground”

James Carden, a former writer for The Nation and an adviser to State, said that a former Reagan official believes the US is already a “co-belligerent” with Ukraine and it is “likely there are US boots on the ground.” Earlier today, Putin accused the CIA of working with Ukraine’s secret service.

“We have consistently been sharing intelligence that includes information the Ukrainians can use to inform and develop their military response to Russia’s invasion,” White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters in March.

Then in April, on the 13, Biden authorized $800 million dollars in military assistance to Ukraine, bringing the total amount his administration has spent on aiding Ukraine to roughly $3 billion.

It is more concerning than that.

BOOTS ON THE GROUND

A Pentagon official who requested anonymity told Mr. Carden that it is “likely we have a limited footprint on the ground in Ukraine – but under Title 50, not Title 10,” meaning US intelligence operatives and paramilitaries – but not regular military.

Bruce Fein, a constitutional expert and former associate attorney general in the Ronald Reagan administration, told me this week that in his view, “the United States and several NATO members have become co-belligerents with Ukraine against Russia by systematic and massive assistance to its military forces to defeat Russia.”

According to Fein, the US and its NATO allies are now vulnerable to attack by “an enemy belligerent,” meaning Russia, because of their “systematic or substantial violations of a neutral’s duties of impartiality and non-participation in the conflict.”

“Neutrality,” continued Fein, “is violated by permitting a belligerent to violate its territorial integrity (as Belarus and Russia have done to Ukraine), or by supplying warships, arms, ammunition, military provisions, or other war materials, directly or indirectly, or supplying military advisers to a belligerent,” as the US has done.

