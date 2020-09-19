Biden: the new president should pick the justice

By
M. Dowling
-
1

Presidential candidate Joe Biden said that no nominees should be brought to the Senate until the next president is elected.

Who cares what he thinks?

President Trump has picked candidates based on their qualifications and their commitment to the Constitution. Judge Amy Coney Barrett has the inside track.

Joe Biden will pick by the color of their skin and their gender.

Joe Biden has promised that if elected president, he’d put the first black woman on the Supreme Court.

According to Bloomberg, that limits him to two women, a judge in California and another in Washington. Both are very far left. They are Justice Leandra Krueger of the California Supreme Court and Ketanji Brown Jackson of the federal district court in Washington D.C.

1 COMMENT

  1. Nice of you to get up from your nap and tell us your teleprompter’s thoughts, Joe.

    However, your party (D) doesn’t control either the Presidency or the Senate currently. Those are the two bodies that matter in this process (cf. USA Constitution), not a whimsical idea of “fairness” or last wishes, etc.

