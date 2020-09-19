Biden: the new president should pick the justice

Presidential candidate Joe Biden said that no nominees should be brought to the Senate until the next president is elected.

#BREAKING: Joe Biden on Supreme Court: “There is no doubt — let me be clear — that the voters should pick the President and the President should pick the Justice.” pic.twitter.com/T29hZwRsbq — The Hill (@thehill) September 19, 2020

Who cares what he thinks?

President Trump has picked candidates based on their qualifications and their commitment to the Constitution. Judge Amy Coney Barrett has the inside track.

Joe Biden will pick by the color of their skin and their gender.

Joe Biden has promised that if elected president, he’d put the first black woman on the Supreme Court.

According to Bloomberg, that limits him to two women, a judge in California and another in Washington. Both are very far left. They are Justice Leandra Krueger of the California Supreme Court and Ketanji Brown Jackson of the federal district court in Washington D.C.