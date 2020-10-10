Biden: the people “don’t deserve” to know if he’ll pack the court

Joe Biden and his Democrat comrades claiming to be the party of the people is absurd. It’s the party of the elite and the billionaires in particular.

Biden exposed just how true that is when a reporter asked him if he will pack the Supreme Court.

He was rude to the member of the press for daring to ask. He’s no press fan.

“This is the number one thing that I’ve been asked about from viewers in the last couple of days…” KTNV’s Ross DiMattei began, but Biden interrupted to complain.

“Well you’ve been asked by the viewers who are probably Republicans, who don’t want me continuing to talk about what they’re doing to the court right now,” he said.

“Well sir, don’t the voters deserve to know…” DiMattei tried again.

“NO THEY DON’T DESERVE,” snapped Biden arrogantly.

“I’m not going to play his game,” said Biden of the question that voters have about whether he’s going to alter the very structure of the Supreme Court in order to allow the hard-left to bypass the people and the Congress. The Court is the only body that protects American individual rights. If they stack the Court, they can silence you, ban you, take your guns, and that’s only the beginning.

Calling it a game is a distraction, of course. It’s a key question and he wants Americans to think it’s a no-never-mind. However, it would destroy the constitution and the rule of law all by itself if he packs the Court.

He also lied about health insurance. It is Biden and Harris who want to eliminate all personal health insurance but give it free to illegals.

Biden lied when he said it was the first time a President ever appointed a Justice in his final year as President. It was done 29 times out of 29, and that includes Honest Abe Lincoln.

What he said is a distraction in that he changed the subject and made it about healthcare and Justices instead of packing the court. Packing the court is the most serious of subjects.

Biden is an elitist con man.

Watch:

Biden gets pressed on court-packing in every interview, but this answer to @KTNV is new:@RossDiMattei: “Don’t the voters deserve to know-“@JoeBiden: “No they don’t deserve- I’m not gonna play his game. He’d love… that to be the discussion instead of what he’s doing now.” pic.twitter.com/BpIxTrborp — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) October 10, 2020