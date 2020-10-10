Comey ignored whistleblower info on Hillary’s crimes months before the coup

Guest Post

Democrats know there was a coup. They aren’t stupid and many are informed. They know but don’t care. Former FBI Director James Comey didn’t care. He ignored the department whistleblower who detailed Hillary’s crimes months before the coup. We now know from newly-released documents that Hillary concocted the Russia-Trump collusion hoax to distract from her illicit use of the personal server.

A brave Foreign Service Officer of the U.S. State Department came forward with first-hand information of Hillary Clinton’s rampant abuse of classified material about a half-year before Comey became immersed in the coup.

The man, a senior State Department diplomat who had served as the acting Ambassador (Chargé d’Affaires) in the Asia Pacific region under President Clinton, also was a veteran of the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.

The letter from this whistleblower is stunning. It is dated 10 January 2016. You can read it for yourself here starting at page 121. Charles Ortel recently wrote about it at the American Thinker.

The letter explains in great detail how Hillary and her cabal of sycophants used an unclassified system to disseminate Top Secret and Secret intelligence. But the Senior Diplomat did not stop there. He explained carefully and specifically who the FBI needed to interview and the questions they needed to ask.

Read the letter for yourself:

The FBI did nothing. But this senior Foreign Service Officer was dogged in making sure the FBI had the information. He called FBI Headquarters and could not get any confirmation that his letter was accepted. Not satisfied, he walked into the FBI’s Washington Field Office. The results of this meeting were reported to three FBI Agents working on the Hillary Clinton investigation. Named in the report are Peter Strzok and Jonathan Moffa (the third name is blacked out).

Please note that the State Department official delivered the information on the 27th of January 2016, but the report was not written up until four weeks later–22 February 2016. (You can see the original on the FBI website here starting at page 11.)

Has John Durham seen these documents? There is no evidence that Inspector General Horowitz examined these documents or interviewed the Foreign Service Officer. With Secretary of State Pompeo’s promise that Hillary emails will be forthcoming, it is worthwhile to revisit what this brave whistleblower tried to bring to the attention of the FBI, who clearly was hellbent on protecting Hillary rather than pursuing justice and upholding the law.