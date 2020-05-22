Biden thinks blacks ‘ain’t black’ if they don’t vote for him

Joe Biden was interviewed by Charlamagne the God on the Breakfast Club and they discussed the black vote. He’s now trending in a bad way for one of his typical condescending comments. Using what he thinks is a black accent, he said, “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

He was scolding Charlamagne for suggesting he needs to come back and talk on his show. Biden didn’t quite understand what he meant.

That’s an interesting technique to win the black vote.

What a patronizing putz. It’s like Biden’s comment — “They want to put y’all back in chains.”

“The comments made at the end of the Breakfast Club interview were in jest” Unbelievable. This is what Biden said, “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t Black” Watch for yourself. It wasn’t made in jest. pic.twitter.com/FP0sBoz6kP https://t.co/BKMm0SMD7K — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 22, 2020

There is no way he made his comments in jest. Democrats say they’re in jest and it’s not true. He might be saying things because he’s dumb and losing his marbles, showing his bigotry unwittingly.

He tells Charlamagne to look at his record, but his record is not good. He put young black men in prison for long terms.

He also said everybody in prison either can’t read or was abused or can’t get a job??? He knows nothing about prison or life:

Senator Tim Scott didn’t take kindly:

1.3 million black Americans already voted for Trump in 2016. This morning, Joe Biden told every single one of us we “ain’t black.” I’d say I’m surprised, but it’s sadly par for the course for Democrats to take the black community for granted and brow beat those that don’t agree. — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) May 22, 2020

Charles Payne of Fox News:

Hey, Joe Biden Two Things are going to happen on November 3rd

I’m not voting for you

I will still Black & Proud Take a look and share https://t.co/xD2hJpqFEI — Charles V Payne (@cvpayne) May 22, 2020

Terrence K. Williams pulled out his birth certificate which indicates he was born black:

JOE BIDEN IS A RACIST! I WANT EVERY BLACK PERSON TO SEE THIS VIDEO! PLEASE RETWEET I’m pissed off! Joe said #YouAintBlack if you don’t support him! He will never get my VOTE! * RT & USE THIS HASHTAG

👉 #JoeBidenIsARacist pic.twitter.com/GBlwAckagw — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) May 22, 2020

Even Al Sharpton thought it was ludicrous: