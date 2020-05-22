Biden thinks blacks ‘ain’t black’ if they don’t vote for him

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Joe Biden was interviewed by Charlamagne the God on the Breakfast Club and they discussed the black vote. He’s now trending in a bad way for one of his typical condescending comments. Using what he thinks is a black accent, he said, “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

He was scolding Charlamagne for suggesting he needs to come back and talk on his show. Biden didn’t quite understand what he meant.

That’s an interesting technique to win the black vote.

What a patronizing putz. It’s like Biden’s comment — “They want to put y’all back in chains.”

There is no way he made his comments in jest. Democrats say they’re in jest and it’s not true. He might be saying things because he’s dumb and losing his marbles, showing his bigotry unwittingly.

He tells Charlamagne to look at his record, but his record is not good. He put young black men in prison for long terms.

He also said everybody in prison either can’t read or was abused or can’t get a job??? He knows nothing about prison or life:

Senator Tim Scott didn’t take kindly:

Charles Payne of Fox News:

Terrence K. Williams pulled out his birth certificate which indicates he was born black:

Even Al Sharpton thought it was ludicrous:

