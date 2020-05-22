Director Wray orders a probe of the Flynn Affair

By
M. Dowling
-
0

FBI Director Wray, long accused of covering up corruption, has ordered an internal investigation into the handling of the Flynn Affair.

The “after-action” investigation, announced Friday, will focus on two areas: rooting out any misconduct by current FBI employees and evaluating the need to change bureau policies.

A statement noted that the FBI will evaluate whether disciplinary measures will be necessary for any current employees, although the bureau lacks the prosecutorial authority to bring a criminal case. The statement also said the FBI lacks the ability to take any disciplinary action against former employees.

One must wonder who lit a fire under him,

