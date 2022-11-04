Biden Threatens Democracy: The Election Might Not Be Legit

Joe Biden is a world class hypocrite. During his Wednesday night speech, racist incompetent Joe Biden said:

As I stand here today, there are candidates running for every level of office in America. For governor, Congress, attorney general, secretary of state, who won’t commit, that will not commit to accepting the results of the election that they’re running in. This is a path to chaos in America. It’s unprecedented. It’s unlawful, and it’s un-American.

He later added:

I hope you’ll ask a simple question of each candidate you might vote for. Will that person accept the legitimate will of the American people and the people voting in his district or her district? Will that person accept the outcome of the election, win or lose? The answer to that question is vital. And, in my opinion, it should be decisive. And the answer to that question hangs in the future of the country we love so much, and the fate of the democracy that has made so much possible for us.

According to the WhiteHousedotgov website, he said the following on January 19th:

MEDIA QUESTION: A moment ago, you were asked whether or not you believed that we would have free and fair elections in 2022 if some of these state legislatures reformed their voting protocols. You said that it depends. Do you — do you think that they would in any way be illegitimate?

BIDEN: Oh, yeah, I think it easily could be — be illegitimate. … I mean, imagine if those attempts to say that the count was not legit. You have to recount it and we’re not going to count — we’re going to discard the following votes. I mean, sure, but — I’m not going to say it’s going to be legit. It’s — the increase and the prospect of being illegitimate is in direct proportion to us not being able to get these — these reforms passed.

In other words, Biden declares that if Republicans win, the election is illegitimate, and if you are Republican and say a Democrat-won election is illegitimate, you’re a fascist destroying democracy.

This second attempt from Biden on whether the election will be legit is even worse. “Oh, yeah, I think it could easily be illegitimate … The increase in the prospect of being illegitimate is in proportion to not being able to get these reforms passed.” pic.twitter.com/nCyuAWSMXm — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) January 19, 2022

