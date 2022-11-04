Twitter Advertisers Dropping Like Flies – No Free Speech for You

Companies are putting a hold on advertising on Twitter and sending a message that Elon says means — no free speech. A growing list of companies, including GM (a Tesla competitor), General Mills, Pfizer, and Audi, are putting their Twitter advertising on hold as they await the results of changes coming to the social media platform.

It might also mean they don’t want half the employees fired since they’re all or almost all leftists.

According to the Wall Street Journal, advertisers are concerned that content moderation could be scaled back, leading to an increase in objectionable content.

“As always, we will continue to monitor this new direction and evaluate our marketing spend,” a spokeswoman for General Mills said.

Advertisers like Interpublic Group and Havas Media recommend holding back because the situation is “unpredictable and chaotic.”

Musk tried to reassure advertisers that Twitter is a safe place, tweeting last week that the social media platform “cannot become a free-for-all hellscape.”

“Fundamentally, Twitter aspires to be the most respected advertising platform in the world that strengthens your brand and grows your enterprise,” Musk added.

He even has a flock of far-left loons as advisors to appease the Left and the advertisers.

[Corporations are way too powerful, anti-American, and cowardly.]

Musk responded today, “Twitter has had a massive drop in revenue due to activist groups pressuring advertisers, even though nothing has changed with content moderation, and we did everything we could to appease the activists.

“Extremely messed up! They’re trying to destroy free speech in America.”

Twitter has had a massive drop in revenue, due to activist groups pressuring advertisers, even though nothing has changed with content moderation and we did everything we could to appease the activists. Extremely messed up! They're trying to destroy free speech in America. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 4, 2022

MEDIA MATTERS IS TRYING TO CONTROL ELON

Media Matters is one of the monsters behind the anti-free speech movement, bullying advertisers. When discussing Media Matters, we mean George Soros and David Brock.

This is what the liars at Media Matters recently published. It’s a letter to a list of Twitter’s top 20 advertisers in 2022. The below coalition letter urges them to stand up for brand safety on the platform now owned by Elon Musk — before it is too late. We won’t link to those people. They’re creating a fake concern over alleged ties to Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

They also invented an alleged increase in hate on the platform, especially against Jews, and it’s been proven false.

This is the letter they sent out.

Coalition Open Letter to Tw… by Media Matters for America

THE CHEAPSKATE SOCIALISTS

The people who benefit the most from the blue check are griping about $8 a month charge over the $3. People like Stephen King who gets all that free advertising is too cheap to pay $8.

Let’s remember that @elonmusk charging $8 for premium Twitter experience means Twitter becomes the product again, instead of you. And if $8 is too much, you’re free to remain as the product. — Erik Voorhees (@ErikVoorhees) November 1, 2022

