Biden threatens to cancel July 4 as thousands of unvetted flood the US









Biden on Wednesday threatened Americans, telling them they may have to cancel “small” outdoor gatherings on the Fourth of July unless there’s a slowdown of COVID-19 vaccinations.

As hundreds of thousands of unvetted people, many with COV, pour into the country and as he plans to up the numbers of refugees, Biden is telling Americans he might cancel July 4.

File this under “stuff it.”

More than 51 percent of American adults have received at least one vaccine dose, according to CDC data, indicating that herd immunity and the pandemic’s end are near.

Nonetheless, his majesty Biden said at the White House that he’s not yet comfortable saying people can hold small outdoor gatherings on Independence Day.

“Back on March 11, I outlined a vision of what America could look like by the Fourth of July — an America that was much closer to normal life that we left behind more than a year ago,” Biden said.

He warned: “To celebrate our independence from this virus on July 4th with family and friends in small groups, we still have more to do in the months of May and June. We all need to mask up until the number of cases goes down, until everyone has a chance to get their shot.”

Who cares what he says? Really, who cares? He’s a deranged clown and this is the next episode of the Democrat clown show.

According to him, these undocumented new Americans (illegal aliens) can come in by the thousands:

