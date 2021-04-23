Coal miners union comes out against coal mining, really…forward!









If you wanted to know how corrupt unions can be, look no further than the United Mine Workers of America who just endorsed AOC’s crazy Green New Deal. Union bosses just sold out 50,000 of their workers’ jobs.

How much money passed hands, do you think? They sold out their workers.

The Pipefitters’ union bosses are just as bad. They backed Biden during his campaign knowing he’d probably kill the Keystone Pipeline (and who knows how many other pipelines.)

The livelihoods of more than 50,000 coal miners just got sold down the river by their own union bosses. — Kambree (@KamVTV) April 22, 2021

THE STORY

The United States’s largest coal miners’ union Monday it would accept President Joe Biden’s plan to move away from coal and other fossil fuels in exchange for a “true energy transition” that includes thousands of jobs in renewable energy and spending on technology to make coal cleaner.

If they think they will get thousands of good union jobs, they’re dumber than a bag of rocks.

Cecil Roberts, president of the United Mine Workers of America, said ensuring jobs for displaced miners — including 7,000 coal workers who lost their jobs last year — is crucial to any infrastructure bill taken up by Congress.

The infrastructure plan is a climate change plan with only 7% devoted to actual infrastructure. The plan is meant to completely transform the United States into a socialist economy and culture.

The Green New Deal will nationalize the energy industry. Only the government will control the alternative energy, and we know what failures they have been at that.

THE GREEN NEW DEAL

The outline of the Green New Deal claims it would provide “(e)conomic security to all who are unable or unwilling to work.” It also notes that the proposal’s goal is “to get to net-zero, rather than zero emissions … because we aren’t sure that we will be able to fully get rid of, for example, emissions from cows or air travel before then.”

It bans affordable energy, nuclear power, most cars we see on the roads, tears down and rebuilds all buildings, air travel will be gone, and everyone gets paid, even for nothing. That should save the earth.

As for the buildings, it would mean rebuilding or retrofitting more than 39,000 buildings a day for ten years.

