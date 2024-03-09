Tucker on the “Cruel and Vicious Demagogue…”

Tucker responded to Joe Biden’s demagoguery during the SOTU. After calling him a “doddering” old man, Tucker said he is a “cruel and vicious demagogue denouncing his fellow Americans.”

The speech, he said, was “dark and unAmerican. In his “very first sentence, Biden compared Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler.”

[I often wonder how the left was able to make the nasty old segregationist Joe into Uncle Joe.]

Instead of referring to Donald Trump as his political opponent, he described him “as Adolf Hitler, an existential threat to freedom and democracy. If he wins, you will die, and so will your country.”

As Tucker said, the rest of the speech was dedicated to anything but the United States. He made it clear “his top priority is sending billions to Ukraine, a foreign war in Eastern Europe, a war across the world that has nothing to do with the United States.”

Watch:

