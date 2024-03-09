Tucker on the “Cruel and Vicious Demagogue…”

Tucker responded to Joe Biden’s demagoguery during the SOTU. After calling him a “doddering” old man, Tucker said he is a “cruel and vicious demagogue denouncing his fellow Americans.”
The speech, he said, was “dark and unAmerican. In his “very first sentence, Biden compared Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler.”
[I often wonder how the left was able to make the nasty old segregationist Joe into Uncle Joe.]
Instead of referring to Donald Trump as his political opponent, he described him “as Adolf Hitler, an existential threat to freedom and democracy. If he wins, you will die, and so will your country.”
As Tucker said, the rest of the speech was dedicated to anything but the United States. He made it clear “his top priority is sending billions to Ukraine, a foreign war in Eastern Europe, a war across the world that has nothing to do with the United States.”
As Biden, or should I say his puppet master(s), disassembles the USA, and ignores the constitution that gave people a great republic, in true Saul Alinsky fashion, he claims that it is his political opponent that is the existential threat to constitutional freedom.
Tucker was simply brilliant in dissecting the SOTU, the darkest most un-American speech ever given by an American president. He pointed out that Biden (Is the title “Uncle Joe” to remind us of “Uncle Joe Stalin”?) is a demagogue who literally imprisons his political opponents.
