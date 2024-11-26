Biden to Expand Free Obesity Drugs to 7.4M at Great Expense

The Biden-Harris “smooth transition” continues. When Biden-Harris handlers aren’t escalating the war in Ukraine, they are expanding services that Donald Trump promised to cut. Not only will it affect costs, but it encourages people to take the unhealthiest approach to losing weight.

The Biden administration plans to require Medicare and Medicaid to offer coverage of weight loss medications for patients seeking to treat obesity.

A White House official said the new rule would expand access to the drugs for 3.4 million Americans who use Medicare and another 4 million people enrolled in Medicaid.

The new rule, which the administration proposed on Tuesday, would dramatically expand access to anti-obesity medications like Wegovy, Ozempic, and Mounjaro.

People who need to eat better will continue bad habits and take pills.

