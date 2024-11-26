Horror: Migrant Children Become Sex Trafficked & Used for Organs

Over 324,000 children are missing under the Biden-Harris border policies. Children are released to gangs such as MS-13, and some are used for the cartel’s organ-harvesting business. Meanwhile, during the hearing, one Democrat only cared about children temporarily separated from their parents when their criminal parents were arrested under Donald Trump.

Children rescued after Texas kidnapping, murder connected to Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang https://t.co/P3D2BSROiA — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 30, 2024

THE HEARING HORROR STORIES

This week, the House Homeland Security Subcommittee on Border Security and Enforcement held a joint hearing to examine how the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Office of Refugee Resettlement’s (ORR) processes for handling unaccompanied alien children (UACs) who cross the Southwest border has led to an increasing number of missing and exploited children in the United States.

“Unaccompanied Children” do not exist. These children are being TRAFFICKED. No child picked up their belongings in Guatemala and decided to join a caravan on their own. Someone has vested interest in making sure she got here. Listen to this child. Study her responses and the look… pic.twitter.com/xcpz3X2s5V — Anthony Aguero Live (@AgueroForTexas) March 1, 2024

This hearing followed an August 2024 report by the DHS Office of Inspector General (OIG), which found that more than 291,000 UACs have not been given Notices to Appear (NTA) in court since Fiscal Year (FY) 2019.

We have encountered an active human trafficking outpost. Children are being smuggled in to the United States undetected. What we have uncovered here will shock you. You will see at the end of the video, little girl tennis shoes which have been hogtied together and later cut and… pic.twitter.com/2c5GowioYh — Anthony Aguero Live (@AgueroForTexas) August 30, 2024

Biden-Harris systemically failed to protect unaccompanied children. Many ended up with gangs and traffickers. Some became unwilling organ donors.

In her opening statement, HHS whistleblower Tara Rodas detailed the impact of the Biden-Harris administration’s failed open-borders policies, which have left tens of thousands of children unaccounted for and at risk of exploitation or abuse within our borders:

“Child trafficking has evolved into an international syndicate of gangs and cartels that is highly organized and very efficient. Smugglers and traffickers, during this administration, have moved many of the more than 500,000 unaccompanied children that have flooded across the U.S. Southern border.”

“Sadly, due to the failed open border policies of the Biden-Harris administration, we have delivered these unaccompanied children to criminals, traffickers, and members of transnational criminal organizations, who are using the UC Program as a white glove delivery service of children. These criminal sponsors are defrauding the U.S. government by using the UC Program as the logistical chain of their child trafficking operation.”

In his first round of questioning, Subcommittee Chairman Higgins asked counter-trafficking expert Alicia Hopper to detail how Biden-Harris policies have led to the exploitation of migrant children:

“This was a policy decision to step away from the strict means by which these children were monitored and controlled. And what it was replaced with was this Sponsor Care Agreement…

[They canceled all protections, including DNA checks, and allowed so-called sponsors to simply take them.]

Hopper answered:

“You’re correct. The terrorists, the cartels…They do know our policies and the 94 actions that were rescinded upon in the new current administration coming in. And they actually do use our programs and the manner in which we process unaccompanied children against us. They actually use Border Patrol and refer to them as ‘Migrant Uber.’ They know once migrants cross the border, it’s one phone call away. The Border Patrol picks them up and processes them, and then they know to write the number and name of the sponsor of the child.”

Vice Chairman Michael Guest (R-MS) questioned U.S. Border Patrol Deputy Patrol Agent in Charge J.J. Carrell on illicit organ harvesting at the border and how it impacts unaccompanied children, to which Carrell replied:

“Organ harvesting is real. To think that it’s not, that… this federal government’s bringing children over, that are being lost, sexually mutilated, raped, murdered, and then we’re shocked or appalled that there could be organ harvesting. The people I’ve interviewed, multiple people—and I asked them, is this an anomaly? Is this a one-off? No. This is pervasive and is growing daily.”

Rep. Guest on the topic of organ harvesting:

“During the interview with the former Sinaloa Cartel affiliate…He expanded on the fact that these migrant children, especially if they’re traveling without their parent, there is no way to communicate whether they’ve made it through their journey or not. And if a cartel member or smuggler gets a call that there is a specific organ that they’re looking for, they will scout out those organs and especially focus on migrant children, namely for the fact that they are vulnerable, they’re unable to fight back. And, as horrid as it sounds, their organs are more intact and in better shape. So, there is no way to communicate with these children once they’ve crossed into the border, so they kind of disappear on the way.”

HHS Whistleblower Tara Rodas on retaliation:

“I wasn’t the most popular person on the site, but when DHS whistleblower Aaron Stevenson sounded the alarm and went public in August of 2021, and I saw that they were MS-13 and 18th Street gang—my husband is from El Salvador, so I know that this is not a good thing to be giving children to MS-13. They discovered that I went to the Department of Justice’s Office of Inspector General and HHS’ Office of Inspector General, and it took them less than 20 days to falsely accuse me of wrongdoing, threaten me with investigation, walk me off the site––the perp walk in front of your peers––and take my badge. So that’s how much they appreciated that I was revealing that children were being sponsored by MS-13.”

This is CHILD TRAFFICKING Watch Anthony Aguero question a single male with a little girl, claims to be the dad, has trouble remembering her full name and cannot provide birthdate… pic.twitter.com/GkqKTEZ1JU — Serenity (@polishprincessh) October 3, 2023

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email