Biden to Illegally Legalize Aliens with a New Unilateral ‘Policy’

Biden plans to legalize illegal aliens who have lived in the country for ten years and are married to US citizens. The authoritarian president is creating laws from the White House for nefarious reasons, and he is clearly breaking the law. Biden should be impeached immediately. He is laughably labeling this lawbreaking action a policy.

A program being developed by White House officials would offer work permits and deportation protections to illegal aliens married to U.S. citizens here for ten years.

The proposal, “Parole in Place,” would also open up a pathway to permanent legal status and U.S. citizenship for some. It removes an obstacle in U.S. law that prevents those who entered the U.S. illegally from obtaining green cards without leaving the country.

They are the new Democrats, giving Democrats their permanent electoral majority.

On Tuesday, he’s celebrating the DACAs (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals), another illegal action that the Supreme Court found illegal.

Democrats are completely lawless and dictatorial. They are insidious traitors planning a Marxist dictatorship.

Biden is being manipulated by the unaccountable, unelected committee of Marxists running the government.

Related