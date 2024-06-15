Pope Francis Entertains Late Night Political Hacks

Pope Francis entertained 105 comedians from 15 countries in the Vatican. He wants to connect humorists and the Vatican. The only problem is he picked a lot of unfunny political activists from the US.

Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, Conan O’Brien, Jimmy Fallon, Whoopi Goldberg (formerly funny), and a slew of other leftists like Julia Louis Dreyfus.

The Pope said a “smile makes good blood.” That’s true. The only problem is many who were present aren’t funny.  They’re just partisan hacks mocking the right. The Pope probably doesn’t know who these people are. He doesn’t even speak English. He has handlers like Joe Biden.

Pope Francis thinks American conservatives are backward as leftists try to send us to the Stone Age.


