Pope Francis Entertains Late Night Political Hacks

Pope Francis entertained 105 comedians from 15 countries in the Vatican. He wants to connect humorists and the Vatican. The only problem is he picked a lot of unfunny political activists from the US.

Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, Conan O’Brien, Jimmy Fallon, Whoopi Goldberg (formerly funny), and a slew of other leftists like Julia Louis Dreyfus.

The Pope said a “smile makes good blood.” That’s true. The only problem is many who were present aren’t funny. They’re just partisan hacks mocking the right. The Pope probably doesn’t know who these people are. He doesn’t even speak English. He has handlers like Joe Biden.

Pope Francis thinks American conservatives are backward as leftists try to send us to the Stone Age.

DEVELOPING: Jimmy Fallon and Chris Rock are with Pope Francis mKing him last laugh after their private audience at the Vatican. America decided to send their top comedians to The Vatican for the Pope. 1. Stephen Colbert

2. Jimmy Fallon

3. Jim Gaffigan

4. Whoopi Goldberg

5.… pic.twitter.com/Xn5MyKuHry — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) June 14, 2024

