Bloomberg reports that Joe Biden is set to ban offshore drilling in areas of the country’s outer continental shelf. It’s set up to make it nearly impossible for Donald Trump to overturn. In the least, it opens DJT up to lawsuits.

Biden and his communist handlers are preparing to issue a decree permanently banning new offshore oil and gas development in some US coastal waters. His final weeks in the White House will include difficult-to-revoke protections for sensitive marine areas.

Biden will issue an executive order barring the sale of new drilling rights in portions of the country’s outer continental shelf.

Biden’s planned declaration is rooted in a 72-year-old law that gives the White House wide discretion to permanently protect US waters from oil and gas leasing without explicitly empowering presidents to revoke the designations.

The congressional Democrats want our energy sector shut down.

The only thing Biden’s puppeteers care about is hamstringing all of Donald Trump’s agenda.

They care nothing about what Americans voted for, only what they want. They won’t negotiate and will only fight against Americanism.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter The Importance of Prayer: How a Christian Gold Company Stands Out by Defending Americans’ Retirement Name Last name Email