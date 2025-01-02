Get Those ICE Trucks Ready

This is Manhattan tonight, chanting, “Globalize the intifada!” This is hours after we all got to see what globalizing the intifada looks like in New Orleans and likely Las Vegas.

This isn’t a protest. They are calling for mass slaughter.

We need some serious deportations.

I have worked with very nice Muslims, and this is not meant to be an indictment of all Muslims. However, these Intifada people need to go home. Unfortunately, American communists march with them, and we can’t deport them. However, when they break the law, they should be arrested at least as enthusiastically as the left arrests J6 trespassers.

Free Palestine is a fraud. Hamas uses children as human shields. They don’t care about children. They train them from preschool to become haters and terrorists. Only Hamas has given us numbers of how many Gazan children have died. We can’t believe them.

This has to stop. Get the ICE trucks ready:

New York City (5th Avenue) just a few hours after a Jihadist kiIIed 15 in New Orleans: pic.twitter.com/6pw0IXVPqc — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 2, 2025

