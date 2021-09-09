‘Menstruating person’ AOC responds to mocking over an idiotic comment

















Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) denigrated women as “menstruating people” or “people who give birth” during an interview on Tuesday. The New York ‘congress-menstruating person’ was mocked mercilessly and hit back stupidly.

AOC fired away by showing her alleged superior knowledge of biology, tweeting about trans people as biological humans. “Trans, two-spirit, and non-binary people have always existed and will always exist,” the congresswoman tweeted . “People can stay mad about that if they want, or they can grow up.”

BACKGROUND STORY

The communist New York Democrat spoke out in an interview with CNN on Tuesday, claiming Governor Abbott is ignorant of reproduction as she condemned the Heartbeat Act.

“I don’t know if he is familiar with a menstruating person’s body. In fact, I do know that he’s not familiar with a woman — with a female or menstruating person’s body,” said O-Cortez.

The term ‘menstruating person’ is intended to be inclusive of transgender and non-binary people who still have periods.

She went on to say women don’t have enough time if given only six weeks since it means they are only six weeks late with a period.

This shrill Bronx Bolshevik, who claims to champion women, thinks men can menstruate and give birth.https://t.co/im3K9SzVMq — Samantha Chang (@samantha_chang) September 9, 2021



Many others mocked her.

Dana Loesch tweeted “Hard to argue that this is an attack on women when you simultaneously abort their existence with “menstruating person.”

But…but…we can’t call women ‘women.’

Democratic messaging that pro-life laws are cruel male efforts to control women doesn’t work as well when you can’t call women…women — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) September 8, 2021

