Biden to Seize Ill-Begotten Gains of Putin’s “Kleptoc…Uh…Yeah…Kleptocracy…Klep”

The leader of the free world gets tough in this clip below. He wants you to know we are going to seize the ill-begotten gains of Putin’s kleptoc (tongue clicking)…(more tongue clicking) uh…yeah… kleptocracy and klep… the guys who [muffled] the kleptocracies..heh, heh, heh, heh, heh.”

He’s going to sell their houses and yachts and give the money to Ukraine as he wipes out US funds.

It seems the Democrat reconstruction act, in addition to sending Ukraine endless sums of money, will also give them Russia’s money.

Mr. Biden wants to make it easy to seize and sell the assets of Russian oligarchs, and then send the proceeds to Ukraine.

Biden wants $33 billion for five months, nearly $7 billion a month as Zelenskky demanded, for Ukraine. We are now supporting a rump nation. Maybe we should make them a state.

In addition, Biden said fighting for democracy is not “cheap”. It’s cheap for him with his newfound millions that go unexplained in his tax returns. We’d also like to know why we can’t fight for democracy at home and have to have open borders.

“The cost of this fight is not cheap but caving to aggression is going to be more costly if we allow it to happen,” Mr. Biden said in remarks from the White House. “We either back the Ukraine people as they defend their country or we stand by as the Russians continue their atrocities and aggressions in Ukraine.”

It’s “either-or?” That’s a false choice since there are many options in between.

We’re going to give them security – something we don’t have.

Congress gave him $13.6 billion in March, but that was a month ago.

Watch the leader of the greatest country on earth:

omg is he ok???pic.twitter.com/6zzdJomFHw — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) April 28, 2022

