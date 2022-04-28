Biden Wants $33bn for Next 5 Months for Ukraine = $6.6bn a Month

Biden wants to give $33 billion tax dollars we don’t have to Ukraine over the next five months. Russia’s aggression is the guise for spending money we do not have.

The $33 billion equals $6.6 billion monthly and Ukraine President Zelensky at one point demanded $7 billion from NATO. It seems it’s all coming from the US.

We are well over $30 trillion in debt and running trillion-dollar deficits. This is dangerous spending.

Yes, the war is horrifying and we want Ukraine to win, but not at the cost of losing the USA. As Biden claims we must protect Ukraine’s borders, he is promoting an invasion on the US border.

Watch the stammering figurehead:

