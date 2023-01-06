Biden to Send $3.8 Billion Package for Ukraine War

Ignoring the George Floyd riots that cost $2 billion in damages and the lives of 25 people, Biden “prays to God” that the riot of J6 doesn’t happen again. The insurrection fraud continues. However, the big news from Biden is another $3.8B for the Ukraine war because it’s going so well? According to our representatives, a border wall for $2 billion was too expensive.

Biden also noted that he had spoken with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz earlier Thursday about the U.S. planning to provide Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles to Ukraine and the Germans giving Ukrainian forces Marder Infantry Fighting Vehicles.

According to Reuters, the full U.S. weapons package, which is expected to be announced Friday, will total about $2.8 billion in assistance. And another billion for loans and replenishing US weapons.

Another multi-billion weapons package!

A $682 million in military financing will be earmarked for Eastern European countries buying American weaponry.

Fifty Bradleys are part of an overall aid package to be announced Friday worth $3.8 billion, according to a person familiar with the matter, who requested anonymity to speak ahead of an announcement. The package sets aside $2.25 billion for Ukraine, which will also include 155mm artillery shells. Another $682 million in military financing will go to Eastern European countries to allow them to buy American weaponry and military equipment. Ukraine will also receive $225 million in military financing.

The package will, for the first time, include radar-guided Sea Sparrow anti-air missiles, which can be launched from the sea or on land to intercept aircraft or cruise missiles.

“Right now, the war in Ukraine is at a critical point,” Biden said. “We have to do everything we can to help the Ukrainians resist Russian aggression.”

Add the $3.8 billion to the 106 plus billion.

The U.S. and Germany also committed another Patriot air defense system to Ukraine.

“They work, and the Russians are beginning to realize that. They function well, and they’re helping a lot,” Biden claimed.

The announcement came during a rare cabinet meeting.

He bragged about the “really bright spots” in [his awful] economy, saying inflation had improved, and more cost reductions were coming from legislation passed last year. He ignored the latest inflationary bill.

Related