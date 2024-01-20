China Nationals Buy US Farms & Grow Pot as DOJ Fights FL’s Efforts to Stop It

Since 2021, lawmakers have been deeply concerned about the acquisition of farmland by Chinese Nationals. There are no Treasury sanctions against individuals or entities contracting with China to purchase large-scale farmland in the United States.

Farmland near a U.S. military or intelligence installation qualifies for CFIUS review, but that is not happening. Additionally, farmland anywhere in the United States may involve Chinese buyers’ access to U.S. mineral rights and airspace and should be viewed as an emerging national security concern. Treasury sanctions do not require new legislation.

THE ADMINISTRATION FAILS TO TRACK SALE OF FOREIGN OWNERSHIP OF US FARMS

The Biden administration is failing to properly track foreign ownership of U.S. farmlands and doesn’t appear to have a plan to begin tracking that data, according to an investigation by the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO), Liberty Daily reports.

Chinese and Mexican nationals operate almost all illegal marijuana growing operations in the United States. Non-citizens operate about 85% of illegal marijuana farms.

Fox News reports “When most people talk about gangs, they think about the typical Southern California gangbangers,” Sgt. Rich Debevec of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Marijuana Enforcement Team said. “And that’s not the way it is.”

“Mostly what we deal with are either Mexican nationals or Chinese nationals as our two largest groups of people that we deal with,” he said.

Representative Billy Bob Faulkingham said that Chinese Nationals are operating 270 marijuana grows in Maine worth $4 Billion!

Mexican cartels have a long history of importing, growing, and redistributing illicit cannabis in the United States. However Chinese investors, owners, and workers have emerged in recent years as a new source of funding and labor for illegal marijuana production.

What is known — from interviews with state law enforcement officials, experts on the international drug trade, economists, and lawmakers — is that the number of farms funded by sources traceable back to Chinese investors or owners has skyrocketed. Chinese owners and workers have become a larger presence at illegal grows in Oklahoma, California, and Oregon, they say, Politico reports.

These Chinese farms impact the economy.

Chinese Nationals build billion dollar marijuana operation, in illegal grow houses across the nation. Check out the full story for how this impacts the economy https://t.co/uleCIOOMpf@GrayDCnews pic.twitter.com/9xJOiS1ebw — Ashonti Ford (@AshontiFordTV) January 16, 2024

DOJ OBJECTS TO STOPPING SALES IN FLORIDA

To make it worse, the incompetent administration doesn’t track the sale of farmland to Chinese nationals and they don’t appear to have a plan to do it.

A report from Fox News bluntly warns Biden “doesn’t appear to have a plan to begin” monitoring that issue. A watchdog warned that the Biden-Harris regime is ignoring China’s takeover of U.S. farms.

It reports that a document assembled by the Government Accountability Office revealed the Department of Agriculture has failed to share timely information about what foreigners are buying what land, even though that’s required under the 1978 Agricultural Foreign Investment Disclosure Act, Liberty Daily reports.

“Sharing current data could help increase visibility into potential national security risks related to foreign investments in U.S. agricultural land,” explained the GAO. “USDA implements AFIDA across field offices and headquarters, but its processes to collect, track, and report key information are flawed.”

“This report confirms one of our worst fears: that not only is the USDA unable to answer the question of who owns what land and where, but that there is no plan by the department to internally reverse this dangerous flaw that affects our supply chain and economy,” said Rep. Dan Newhouse R-Wash., the head of the Congressional Western Caucus.

“Food security is national security, and we cannot allow foreign adversaries to influence our food supply while we stick our heads in the sand,” he warned.

Millions of illegals have been pouring over Biden’s open border, but they’re not all from South America or Mexico. Tens of thousands of them are from China, Russia, and Iran. pic.twitter.com/blglmKCjKS — Senator Michael Rulli (@michaelrulli) January 18, 2024

FLORIDA TRIES TO MONITOR THE SALE OF FARMLAND

As if that isn’t bad enough, Florida Senate Bill 264 was signed into law in early May. The DOJ is fighting Florida on the law.

The law restricts people from “countries of concern” from purchasing land or property within 10 miles of a “military installation” or “critical infrastructure facility” in the state. The law’s “countries of concern” include China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, Cuba, Venezuela and Syria. However, another portion of the law specifically restricts Chinese citizens from purchasing or owning any property in Florida.

The DOJ is arguing that this law violates the Fair Housing Act — which prohibits housing discrimination on the basis of several categories, including national origin — as well as the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment.

There does seem to be some ambiguity in this situation. The laws of the United States and the Constitution apply to citizens and to non-citizens who are living within its jurisdiction. However, the laws the DOJ cites would not apply to citizens of other countries living abroad, Fox News reports.

According to a 2021 report from the Department of Agriculture, China owns roughly 384,000 acres of U.S. agricultural land. While other countries, such as Canada own more than that, it seems as if relations with China have deteriorated its purchases of U.S. farmland have increased sharply. Jumping up 98% higher in 2021 than the years 2015-2019 combined. No wonder this caught the attention of politicians on both sides of the aisle.

All of this land is controlled by just 85 Chinese investors, indicating to me that it is highly concentrated and could be easily coordinated by the Chinese government.

Theories have been floated that Joe Biden is compromised by his son’s foreign business dealings. While Democrats may call this an unproven “conspiracy theory.”

By the way, Chinese Nationals are pouring across the border.

Chinese Nationals Try To Cross The Border lllegally Right In Front Of Senators: Fox News#illegal #Immigration #BidenCrimeFamilly #BidenBorderCrisis pic.twitter.com/qMslFDcrnq — Sue Knows Best (@sues86453) January 10, 2023

