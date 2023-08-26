Two Fans Shot at White Sox Stadium in Chiraq

Two women were wounded in a shooting at Guaranteed Rate Field during the Friday night game between the White Sox and the Oakland Athletics, according to Chicago police. Chicago is known as Chiraq on the streets due to the violence. It used to be called Gangland, and it still is. Although we don’t know if this came about because of gangs.

A 42-year-old woman was shot in the leg and taken to the University of Chicago hospital in fair condition, police said. A 26-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to the abdomen, refusing medical treatment, according to police.

LISTEN: 2 people shot at Guaranteed Rate Field, home of the Chicago White Sox, in sections 161 and 162. A third victim in this is uninjured. #ChicagoScanner pic.twitter.com/I4I48wvYiQ — 16th & 17th District Chicago Police Scanner (@CPD1617Scanner) August 26, 2023

Tom Miller, who attended the game, said he was sitting two rows behind where the shooting allegedly occurred.

“It happened just two rows in front of me, and there was no one in front of us. All of a sudden, this lady just starts bleeding from the leg,” Miller said. “There were at least two of ’em in a row that got hit, maybe a third, but I know two for sure. And all of a sudden, security was there, and they kicked us out.”

🚨#BREAKING: Three people have been shot during a White Sox game at Chicago’s Guaranteed Rate Field⁰⁰📌#Chicago | #Illinois ⁰

Currently multiple authorities are on the scene as there was an shooting incident at the Chicago White Sox game at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago,… pic.twitter.com/tK40TGWrNy — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) August 26, 2023

The police don’t know yet if the shots came from outside or inside the stadium. Guards do check for weapons as each person enters.

Chicago is not safe. They have strict gun laws but don’t enforce them. Too many Chicagoans don’t vote wisely.

