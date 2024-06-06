Donald Trump’s Seven Potential Running Mates

Reportedly, Donald Trump sent vetting documents to potential running mates recently.

Multiple news outlets reported Wednesday that Sens. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), J.D. Vance (R-Ohio), and Tim Scott (R-S.C.) plus Reps. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) and Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) have received the forms, as have North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum (R) and former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson.

I know who I want. Are readers interested in any of these candidates?

NBC News wrote that it is focused on four top prospects: Burgum, Rubio, Scott, and Vance. NBC doesn’t know anything.

Huff Po wrote: The former president, who was recently convicted of concealing hush money payments to a porn star before the 2016 election, said previously there was a “good chance” he would announce his vice presidential choice around the Republican National Convention in mid-July, Politico noted.

Is that the crime? No one seems to know what Donald Trump was convicted of in Manhattan. Huff Po Writer Dicker says Trump hid hush money. Hush money, which was only an NDA agreement, is not a crime, and hiding it is not a crime.

Related