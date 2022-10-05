Google ‘Velma Scooby-Doo’ and See What You Get

Earlier today, we posted information about the addition of a lesbian character to the new Scooby-Doo movie. People have very different reactions to it. One reader said if you google “velma scooby doo,” you get falling confetti and LGBTQWNVIFEMPAVCXIZHEM+9+{}\>+ flags.

So, sure enough, that’s what we got:

I thought the best point in the clip at the end of a Gutfeld segment was that identity politics is the problem, not the fact that it’s gay. Celebrating the character in a cartoon isn’t pushing the agenda forward for many Americans. It’s just more social engineering.

Stop already with the identity politics. This kind of thing raises concerns about the WOKEs going too far, such as removing parental rights for transitioning children.

Watch the Gutfeld discussion. If you disagree, you should include your comments below. We can’t move this conversation forward unless we discuss it – considerately, as always.

