Biden vacations, begs Taliban for the US embassy as CRT Generals lose a war

















Afghanistan is another disaster created by Team Biden after his hasty, ill-thought-out withdrawal from the country. The withdrawal looks like it was planned by crackheads working for MSNBC or the NY Times.

There is no coherent, measured policy for this administration. Puppet Biden is said to be begging the Taliban to let us keep our embassy as they push into Kabul with news of abuses to women and children and murders of Afghan soldiers. Those are the war crimes extremists commit regularly now with impunity.

We’re hearing additional reports of #Taliban executions of surrendering Afghan troops. Deeply disturbing & could constitute war crimes. — U.S. Embassy Kabul (@USEmbassyKabul) August 12, 2021

THE CRT GENERALS LOST ANOTHER WAR

The Afghan army was three times the size of the Taliban but they do not seem to have the will of the extremists who will turn the nation into Iran. Afghanistan will be left far worse than it was 20 years ago and the generals in charge of the withdrawal, at least one busy with Critical Race Theory, are not going to be fired.

The Pentagon spent $88 billion dollars training the Afghan Army for 20 years It collapsed in one month.

No politician or general will pay for this abysmal failure.

The Taliban has all our equipment and the $10 billion we sent them to promote gender equity in the Afghan military will go a long way with the Taliban.

THE BEGGING

Puppet Biden and his puppeteers are now begging to let them stay. Of course, they won’t, and no sane person would think the Taliban would stand by any agreement or give a hoot as to what they or anyone in the world thinks.

This is Iran 2.0 and possibly Vietnam 2.0.

The Biden administration has mounted a last-ditch effort this week to convince the Taliban, as it continues its relentless march across Afghanistan, that the world will reject it if it takes over the entire country by force.

In the largest such gathering since U.S.-Taliban talks began nearly two years ago, representatives from Russia, China, Afghanistan’s regional neighbors, European powers, the European Union, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the United Nations have converged on Doha, Qatar, for U.S.-led meetings with the militants.

The hope is that sheer numbers and a unified stance — both during the Taliban meetings and in a tough joint statement to be issued after their last session Thursday — will disabuse the militants of any notion that there are cracks in international resolve to cut any Taliban government off from all diplomatic contact and assistance.

Does the Biden admin actually think the Taliban cares what the world thinks? They’re radical religious terrorists.

BIDEN HEADS FOR VACATION AS MULTIPLE CRISES ESCALATE

President Biden arrives in Wilmington, Delaware on Marine One. pic.twitter.com/XxfasB3kXb — The Hill (@thehill) August 12, 2021

“President Joe Biden departed the White House for a vacation in Wilmington, Delaware as multiple crises escalated Thursday, most notably the deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan…”https://t.co/Zouw474YRB — Cameron Cawthorne (@Cam_Cawthorne) August 12, 2021

COULD HE HAVE ‘EFFED IT UP MORE IF HE WERE TRYING?’

The functionally universal question floating around DC tonight is how the Biden admin could have effed this up more if they'd been trying. https://t.co/fgfYuAWqdm — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) August 13, 2021

THEY’RE BLAMING TRUMP

Biden aides said Trump only left them with 3,000 men and the Taliban only allowed the men to remain safe was because Trump was going to leave May 1. That’s the reason there’s a problem, according to Axios reporting the Administration’s stance.

Except for the fact that Trump said if the Taliban didn’t abide by the peace agreement, he was going right back into the country. Biden made it clear he won’t and now he’s begging them for the embassy.

GRAHAM EMERGES

Republicans, led by hawkish Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, are zeroing in on the larger consequences of a chaotic and dangerous withdrawal.

Graham sent a letter to Biden’s Pentagon leaders on Tuesday asking whether they wanted to review their June assessment to Congress that the removal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan would bring a medium risk of terrorist organizations re-emerging to threaten our homeland within two years.

“The ripple effect of what’s going on in Afghanistan is devastating,” Graham told Axios in a phone interview. “To lose in one place hurts you in every place.”

Don’t forget Biden is destroying our energy sector and telling OPEC to up the oil reserves so we can buy middle east oil. He is destroying the middle east while making us dependent on them.

BIDEN DIDN’T SEE THE PREDICTABLE

Kabul is expected to fall within a month.

The Taliban has captured nearly two-thirds of the country, including 10 provincial capitals in the last week, and now Ghazni, one of Afghanistan’s largest cities, is strategically situated on the main road between Kabul and Kandahar.

While many of us predicted this debacle four months ago, Biden administration officials inexplicably did not believe the collapse would occur so quickly.

MCCONNELL SHREDS BIDEN FOR THE PREVENTABLE DISASTER

McConnell called Biden’s Afghanistan policy “reckless” and said that if the administration does not move to send additional troops to back up Afghanistan forces, the U.S. embassy in Kabul could fall to insurgent groups.

“Here’s what should happen now. President Biden should immediately commit to providing more support to Afghan forces, starting with close air support beyond August 31st. Without it, al Qaeda and the Taliban may celebrate the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks by burning down our Embassy in Kabul,” McConnell said in a statement Thursday.

“The Biden Administration has reduced U.S. officials to pleading with Islamic extremists to please spare our Embassy as they prepare to overrun Kabul. A massive, predictable, and preventable disaster,” McConnell stated.

THE FALL

The Taliban claimed the provincial capitals of Ghor, Badghis, and Helmand shortly after the group captured Kandahar and Herat, Afghanistan’s second and third-largest cities, AFP reports.

In less than a week, the Taliban have claimed at least 15 of the nation’s 34 provincial capitals, AP and AFP report. Clashes between the Taliban and Afghan forces have intensified as foreign militaries, including the US and NATO, are scheduled to withdraw from Afghanistan by August 31.

Pentagon officials revealed that troops are being sent to help evacuate some embassy staff in Afghanistan as intelligence assessment anticipates that the country’s capital Kabul could fall to Taliban within 90 days, according to Reuters.

