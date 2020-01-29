Biden wants a VP who can take over on day 1 since he’s ‘old’ and could die

Joe Biden was asked about his vice presidential choice in Iowa on Tuesday. He said that the important thing is to get someone who can take over from day one since he’s an “old guy.”

If he was joking, he shouldn’t have been. There is a good chance he will die or totally lose his mind considering his heart issues and his feeble thinking processes.

“For me, it has to be demonstrated that whomever I pick, there’s two things: One, he’s capable of immediately being a president because I’m an old guy,” Biden said.

He immediately qualified his candid remarks, saying that he is “in great health” because he works out every morning.

Oh sure, that’s convincing.

Watch:

Joe Biden was a Senator from Delaware for three decades. Then Obama picked him for VP cause he needed a white guy with experience. He’s a career benchwarmer and in no way ready for prime time. Length of time in service does NOT equal stardom. Ever. https://t.co/aLgaNWlkK9 — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) January 29, 2020

GRUMPY JOE

He became grumpy in his conversation with a former Iowa state rep. Biden can’t handle interactions like this because of his feebleness. Can you see him on the world stage?

“I like you and I’m going to support you if you win the nomination because we’ve got to get rid of Trump, but what are we going to do about climate change?” former Iowa state representative Ed Fallon asked Biden at a campaign event in Des Moines.

“Now, you say you’re against pipelines, but then you want to replace these gas lines. That’s not going to work,” the former member in the Iowa General Assembly added. “We’ve got to stop building and replacing pipelines.”

“No no no… go vote for someone else,” Biden responded, patting the Iowa voter on the chest. “You’re not going to vote for me in the primary.”

“I’m going to vote for you in the general if you treat me right,” Fallon explained.

“Look, you’re asking for a picture of me, coming up and telling me you don’t support me,” Biden snapped. Fallon again said he’d vote for him in the general — not the primary.

“I’m looking for a primary, in a caucus, that’s what I’m looking for, OK? Now, you believe that Bernie could do something by 2030?” Biden pushed back, with his hands on the man’s jacket.

“I’m actually supporting Tom Steyer,” Fallon replied.

“Well, that’s good,” Biden said, adding that “he’s the guy that put…more coal mines than the entire country of England.”

“So you got the right guy,” grumpy Joe added.

A man in Iowa asks Joe Biden to stop supporting the building of new pipelines. Joe Biden tells him to go vote for someone else and then starts accusing him of voting for Bernie Sanders. Actually, the man says, he’s voting for Tom Steyer. Very awkward. pic.twitter.com/OOuGiypED8 — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) January 28, 2020