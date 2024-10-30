Biden Wants to Take DJT to a Large Body of Water & Drown Him

Joe Biden now says he wants to take Donald Trump to the sea and drown him. Donald Trump has faced two assassination attempts. Therefore, we could take this as a dog whistle to radical Democrats.

Joe Biden can still fabricate even with dementia. He has driven up the hysteria over the Puerto Rico joke by an insult comedian, Tony Hinchliffe, at the Trump MSG rally. He called Puerto Rico a floating island of garbage, which is an inside joke familiar to Puerto Ricans. Due to government corruption, they have a pollution problem. He always says these things to Puerto Ricans in clubs, and they laugh. The media, including the UK Telegraph, is reporting Trump is losing Puerto Rican votes. They were likely people who wouldn’t vote for him anyway.

Biden is pretending Trump called Puerto Ricans garbage.

Trump campaign spokesperson Ms. Alvarez said it’s not how Donald Trump feels about Puerto Ricans to state the obvious.

He also called Trump supporters, half the nation, garbage. Here, he is saying he wants to take Donald Trump to a large body of water and drown him.

Joe Biden has taken to lying and walking back his comment about half the nation being garbage, but he meant it of course. He has called us vile names before. As we have said, he’s a humorless scold.

Joe Biden is now claiming he didn’t call Trump supporters “garbage.” This is a blatant lie as the video of Biden shows. He says, “The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters.” This is Biden’s “basket of deplorables” moment. pic.twitter.com/p4Z7whdlCC — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) October 30, 2024

Insult comedian Don Rickles seen in this clip killing it:

I’m appalled that Trump has an offensive insult comic at his rally. I wish we were the more refined GOP of Reagan. Anyway, here’s Don Rickles killing it at a Reagan event. pic.twitter.com/5PA0P9VR82 — Magills (@magills_) October 27, 2024