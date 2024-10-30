Taliban Bans Women From Hearing Other Women’s Voices

Listen to the article if you prefer.

The Telegraph reports that the Taliban banned women from hearing other women’s voices. It is part of the ongoing crackdown on women’s rights.

Women are barred from work, school, and university and are not allowed to go outdoors without a man’s permission.

In a rambling voice message on Monday, the country’s minister for the promotion of virtue and prevention of vice announced the bizarre new restriction on women’s behavior.

Details of the Taliban’s ruling are unclear. However, Afghan human rights activists have warned it could mean women are effectively banned from holding conversations with one another.

Minister Khalid Hanafi said they can’t even pray loudly. “Even when an adult female prays, and another female passes by, she must not pray loudly enough for them to hear.”

The Taliban has banned living beings from being shown on television. Therefore, his message was delivered via voice recording instead of a television broadcast.

“How are women who are the sole providers for their families supposed to buy bread, seek medical care, or simply exist if even their voices are forbidden?” one activist said in response.

“Whatever he says is a form of mental torture for us,” an Afghan woman in Kabul told The Telegraph.

Women must cover their faces and refrain from speaking in front of unfamiliar men.

Defy the rules, and you go to prison. The Taliban says they will soon stone women publicly. Many women are reportedly committing suicide.