Strzok SIGNIFICANTLY altered Flynn 302s, Barr’s on it!

The Epoch Times reports that Peter Strzok, who looks and acts like a KGB agent, made major edits to the early draft of the 302 (notes of the Michael Flynn interview). The former head of counterintelligence operations “significantly” changed the report according to newly released tests.

Flynn hasn’t seen the early draft even though an eye-witness said the draft contained exculpatory information, according to the Times.

The text in question, “Lisa, you didn’t see it before my edits that went into what I sent you,” Strzok texted on February 10, 2017, to his lover Lisa Page, counsel to deputy director Andrew McCabe. Strzok added he was “trying to not completely rewrite the document “so as to save [redacted] voice.”

Flynn and his attorney say Strzok [who we now know demanded the probe be kept open without evidence], changed the original which proclaimed Flynn’s probable innocence.

[exculpatory evidence], claiming they legally can.

BARR’S ON IT

A Fox News bombshell reports the government did give a handful of new documents to Flynn counsel Sydney Powell that indicate the FBI found no “derogatory” Russia evidence on Flynn and they planned to close the case until Strzok went nuts and insisted it remain open. The case was called Crossfire Razor.

The documents allegedly turned up in a review of the case by the Attorney General’s team. They said more such documents will be forthcoming.

The main document of January 4, 2017, shows the FBI case manager of Crossfire Razor “predicated the investigation on predetermined criteria” set by Crossfire Hurricane and they found nothing.

What were the “predetermined criteria?” The public needs to know.

The FBI wanted to see if Russia was directing and controlling General Michael Flynn and they found zippo, nothing, nada, zero, and that’s a nyet. Flynn was “no longer a viable candidate” in the larger Crossfire Hurricane probe, the document read. That should have been it.

But Peter Strzok intervened to keep it open and on January 27, he and his pal Joe Pientka interviewed Flynn at the direction of ‘dirty cop’ James Comey, who later bragged about it in an interview.

SULLIVAN CARES

Powell filed the newly-revealed documents and Judge Sullivan, who has lambasted her in the past with unfounded accusations, ranted— don’t send me any more.

He is not a friend to the general, whom he has called a traitor, and basically indicted since December 2018. Sullivan is a pro-government guy.

Fox News says Barr and Durham are paying a lot of attention to all of this, but we need less talk and some action. We’ve seen none, just blather.

Fox writes:

Sources even said charges could be justified against officials, and that those reviewing the Justice Department and the FBI’s actions are building a “serious case.” Durham and Attorney General Bill Barr are said to be speaking regularly.

“Durham has seen all of this already,” one source told Fox News, adding that they “could be sufficient for some charges against agents.”

“It’s a crime to present under oath false or misleading information,” the source told Fox News. “Not to mention obstruction of justice.”

Try not to take this too seriously. Remember Hillary! Never with so much evidence of lying, concealing evidence, hiding and dropping confidential files, has any one person been declared innocent more than Hillary Clinton.

A source told Fox News Barr-Durham have evidence to prosecute some top people. We will see.

We hope AG Barr does his job but we are not predicting that will be the case, not by a long shot, and as far as Sullivan is concerned, the guilty plea will probably stand no matter what evidence is uncovered if past is prologue.