Biden warns “no compromise” on transgenders, blames Trump for deaths

Presidential candidate Joe Biden wants transgenders to rule over the majority, regardless of what differing opinions the majority may have. He said, “there is no room for compromise.”

“Let’s be clear: Transgender equality is the civil rights issue of our time. There is no room for compromise when it comes to basic human rights,” the Democratic presidential candidate wrote in a tweet Saturday.

Biden has said in the past that he supports the Equality Act, a Democratic-supported bill that would require schools to include biological males who identify as transgender on girls’ sports teams. It would be his top legislative priority.

The bill isn’t about equality, it’s about giving privileges to people who say they are something they are not.

We see how that works with biological men winning in women’s athletic events. It will eventually destroy women’s sports.

He wants to make them some type of hyper-elite class that rules over the rest of us. Whenever you make someone elite and give them privileges (as opposed to equality), you are of necessity, discriminating against those not in that class.

This is Marxism.

JOE BLAMES TRUMP FOR 5 UNFORTUNATE TRANSGENDER DEATHS

Joe Biden is blaming President Trump for the deaths of five Black transgender women whose deaths had nothing to do with the President.

There were 22 transgenders killed in 2019, 22 in 2018, 27 in 2017, 27 transgenders murdered in 2016 and 21 killed in 2015 (19 were of color). The MSM didn’t bother with numbers before 2015, but the numbers aren’t changing under the President. Some of these transgenders who were murdered were engaging in a dangerous lifestyle.

Biden claims Trump is killing transgenders: “We’ve already had 5, just this year, we’ve already had 5 black transgender women killed violently in 2019. It’s outrageous. It must, it must, it must end. And the fastest way to end it is end the Trump admin” pic.twitter.com/GmCrY1boZ0 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) June 5, 2019

He wants transgenders in the military.

Bernie is leading in New Hampshire and Iowa, so Biden has to come up with more extreme views:

Two new polls out of NH this AM have @BernieSanders leading: NBC/Marist

Sanders 22%

Buttigieg 17%

Biden 15%

Warren 13%

Klobuchar 10%

Gabbard 6%

Yang 5%

(MOE 4.5) CNN/UNH

Sanders 25%

Biden 16%

Buttigieg 15%

Warren 12%

Klobuchar 6%

Gabbard 5%

Yang 5%

(MOE 4.3)#nhpolitics — Sarah Ewall-Wice (@EwallWice) January 26, 2020