Biden Wasn’t Ignored at the WH, You Didn’t See What You Saw

Don’t Believe Your Lying Eyes!

If you watched the viral clip of Joe Biden wandering aimlessly when Barack Obama showed up at the White House this week, your eyes were lying to you. Fortunately, we have left-wing Reuters to straighten us out. You didn’t see a confused president being ignored as people swarmed the man behind the curtain, Barack Obama.

Reuters claims the clip was “taken out of context.” What you saw was not a president asea and ignored, but rather a president looking for Deb Haaland, the Secretary of the Interior.

Reuters noted that “social media users circulated a seconds-long clip of the event to claim ‘literally no one wanted to talk to’ President Joe Biden.”

“The scene, however, is missing context: uncropped footage shows he was looking for secretary of the interior Deb Haaland,” Reuters continued, trying to correct the record with BS.

They lied. The truth is that Biden clearly didn’t know what to do. At one point, he put his hand on Obama’s shoulder with a strained look on his face. Then he wandered off looking around briefly and quickly found Deb Haaland to rescue him. He used her to make himself feel part of the group.

Usually, someone is assigned to keep track of him but his handlers missed the train here.

How stupid do they think we are?

This is the clip that Tucker showed on air and one of the clips Reuters was trying to fact check:

Watch the full clip, go to 39:55:

