Biden welcomes hate group SPLC to his countering extremism group



















On April 9, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced the establishment of the Countering Extremism Working Group, which would “receive information from both internal and external Subject Matter Experts,” who would serve as consultants. It is aimed at setting up a monitoring system like you see in China.

It is filled with radical, anti-American players, and Joe Biden just welcomed the anti-Christian hate group Southern Poverty Law Center to the group. Of course, he did. The newly-minted communist lover Joe doesn’t plan to reverse course or work with Republicans.

THE CEWG IS A NICELY ATTIRED GROUP OF REVOLUTIONARIES

While they aren’t wearing revolutionary attire or carrying guns, don’t mistake what they are. The Biden Countering Extremism Working Group is itself an extreme-far-left group of “race-baiters, and anti-American miscreants. The ACLU and NAACP are Marxists.

A few examples of who their members are follow:

Ali Soufan is a Qatar asset. He’s on the list, of course.

Emgage is notoriously anti-Hindu. It was formerly Emerge USA. Emerge USA has held events at terror-links mosques. Instead of shutting down terror-tied mosques, they’re catering to them.

As for SPLC (and the ADL), it is an anti-Christian, anti-Christian hate group and has been discredited.

There are a couple, maybe one, from the right which the Intercept paint as radicals. MEMRI is allegedly a member and they post videos of radical Islamists and articles about radicals. MEMRI has made a few mistakes and that’s what the Intercept would like to use to cancel them. The Intercept calls them anti-Muslim.

Michael Berry of First Legal takes up lawsuits for conservatives. He took up the case of the cake baker who won’t bake cakes for gay marriage as per his religion. Berry has ties to Donald Trump, the Intercept notes, as if that makes him evil. Berry is on the CEWG list but knows nothing about it and wasn’t invited.

They Will Gut the Military So No One Can Protect Us

The group is led by crazy Bishop Garrison who hopes to purge the military of conservatives. He is the key hatchet man promoted to the Pentagon to install radical race theory and purge all MAGA sympathies from U.S. military organs, officers, and personnel. He’s going after social media accounts and will serve as Opinion Police. The pilot program will rely on a private surveillance firm in order to circumvent First Amendment restrictions on government monitoring.

Garrison says free speech is a ‘digital black plague.’

I guess we know where they’re going with this group.

SPLC, A HATE GROUP

The SPLC is itself a hate group. The Southern Poverty Law Center is an anti-Christian, anti-conservative hate group. Their reports, as expected, label conservative and Christian nonprofits as hate groups. They’re put on a level with the KKK.

The SPLC rarely finds a leftist hate group.

Forty-seven prominent Conservatives signed on to a letter in 2017 warning the mainstream media away from data compiled by the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC). SPLC has admitted they fake “facts” and their only goal is to destroy the targeted right-wing groups.

Founded in 1971, the SPLC gained fame by successfully prosecuting legal cases against white supremacist organizations, including the Ku Klux Klan. It describes its mission as “fighting hate and bigotry and … seeking justice for the most vulnerable members of our society,” Fox News noted.

They Went After the Christians They Hate

Two years into the Obama administration, they started putting Christian groups and other normal people, even victims of radical Islam like Ayaan Hirsi Ali and religious Christians like Dr. Ben Carson, on their hate group lists.

The Conservatives’ letter put the MSM on notice that they are endangering the lives of people with the SPLC’s fake facts, which they admit are fake facts.

Southern Poverty Law Center chief Mark Potok has said, “Sometimes the press will describe [SPLC] as monitoring hate groups and so on. I want to say plainly that our aim is to destroy these groups, to completely destroy them.”

“We’re trying to wreck the groups, and we are very clear in our head, this is – we are trying to destroy them . . . as a political matter, to destroy them,” Potok stated on video.

Potok decides what is fact and then uses them as facts. Mr. Potok admitted that the SPLC’s efforts to “destroy” certain organizations is achieved by making purported “factual assertions.” He said, “And the way we learned to [destroy these groups], I think is personally cool, is we use facts.”

The SPLC’s designation of certain nonprofit organizations as “hate groups” is based on the SPLC’s determination of what is fact. Its assertion of the “hate group” label is thus a purported statement and representation of fact.

Ben Carson As a Hater

The Southern Poverty Law Center listed former Republican presidential candidate Ben Carson in the “hate” category for his stances on marriage and biblical morality before public outrage made them withdraw the label. In about 2014, the FBI dropped the Southern Poverty Law Center as a source for identifying hate groups. In March 2016, the U.S. Justice Department accused the Southern Poverty Law Center attorneys of “lack of professionalism” and “misconduct” for falsely characterizing the Federation for American Immigration Reform and the Immigration Reform Law Institute as “hate groups.” Maajid Nawaz, a moderate Muslim who opposes jihad extremism, says he is also suing the Southern Poverty Law Center for defaming him and his organization, the London-based Quilliam Foundation. The SPLC has a $300 million endowment that allows them to abuse their political enemies. Laird Wilcox, founder of the Wilcox Collection on Contemporary Political Movements at the University of Kansas’s Kenneth Spencer Research Library and a leading expert on “extremist” organizations, has identified the false, misleading, and destructive nature of the SPLC’s “hate group” designations. All They Do Is Call People Names Mr. Laird has noted that the SPLC has gone into “ideological overdrive and has developed many of the destructive traits that characterize moral crusaders, including the demonization of critics and dissenters.” Mr. Laird stated that the “hate group” designations reflect a “kind of selective attention and biased reporting” that “simply illustrates [the SPLC’s] unscrupulousness.” He continued in testimony in a lawsuit by Liberty Counsel against Guidestar that it is “pretty hard to deny that the SPLC is a political operation that is trying to tar right-wingers and conservative Republicans.” Id. (emphasis added). Mr. Laird also noted that “[t]he dirty little secret behind the SPLC is that they actually need racial violence, growing ‘hate groups,’ and more racial crime to justify their existence and promote their agenda.” Mr. Laird concluded, “When you get right down to it, all the SPLC does is call people names. It’s specialized a highly developed and ritualized form of defamation, however—a way of harming and isolating people by denying their humanity and trying to convert them into something that deserves to be hated and eliminated.”

