Here are 35 traitors who voted for the 9/11 style commission to probe a riot



















These are the 35 GOP traitors in the House of Representatives who voted for the 9/11 style commission for the January 6th riot. They are lending credibility to the so-called commission by making it ‘bipartisan.’ They are the same people who don’t care that it is a political trap and a Democrat ploy to damage Republicans next November.

No matter what they think of Donald Trump, they are voting with totalitarians over Americans.

The Republican Judases will get their 30 silver coins no doubt.

Why would Republicans vote for these people? Please primary them with good people.

The people who voted to impeach are in bold letters.

THE ENTIRE STORY IS FALLING APART

WE HAVE POLITICAL PRISONERS

While many politicians bewail the plight of political prisoners abroad, like Navalny in Russia, they ignore the startling reality that America now has its own political prisoners, indefinitely held on trumped-up charges. @theamgreatness @julie_kelly2 pic.twitter.com/7Y9x7x8Hsb — Dinesh D’Souza (@DineshDSouza) February 9, 2021

Related

















