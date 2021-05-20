Fentanyl pouring through our open borders is up 800% in Texas alone



















In 2019, President Donald J. Trump forced the Chinese Communists to declare fentanyl a controlled substance. The CCP agreed to treat offenders without mercy.

China is the biggest producer of fentanyl in the United States. To make it worse, they taught cartels south of our border how to make it.

Unfortunately, with our borders open, Customs and Border Protection authorities have seized more fentanyl in 2021 than all of 2020. This is an existential crisis, not the climate as the Left would have you believe, and it’s one we can fix.

As of April, 6,494 pounds of fentanyl were seized by authorities at the border, compared to 4,776 pounds in all of 2020. In fact, fentanyl seizures have been increasing since 2018.

Fentanyl is the most potent opioid, It is 50-100 times stronger than morphine, according to Dr. Darien Sutton, an emergency medicine physician based in Los Angeles and ABC News contributor.

“People don’t realize how dangerous it is,” he said.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott recently sounded the alarm about the amount of fentanyl seized in his state.

Texas DPS also reported an 800% increase in the amount of fentanyl its officers confiscated after apprehending drug smugglers this April compared to last April.

“I don’t know if Secretary [Alejandro] Mayorkas and the Biden administration either don’t have a clue what’s going on or they are purposefully misleading their fellow Americans,” Abbott told Fox News.

Of course, Biden and Mayorkas know. Biden can’t really think deeply but Mayorkas can. They don’t care. It’s acceptable to them because all that matters is the cause, which is the one-party State we are to become.

The amount of fentanyl Texas DPS confiscated in April “was enough fentanyl coming across the border to kill every single person in the state of New York,” Abbott said.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signed legislation to help prevent fentanyl overdoses by excluding testing products from the list of illegal drug paraphernalia.

This will give access to testing products for people who use drugs or suffer from addiction to identify drugs that have been laced with fentanyl.

As deaths from fentanyl continue to rise, the drug is now considered to have contributed to the most overdose deaths in Arizona. According to the Governor’s Office, it accounts for 522 of the 1,106 overdose deaths in the state in 2018.

But fentanyl isn’t the only drug making its way across the borders. Coast Guard crews in San Diego have unloaded an estimated 11,500 pounds of cocaine seized from international waters over the past two months.

The drugs, priced at roughly $220 million if sold on the street, were seized from four smuggling vessels that authorities stopped off the coasts of Mexico, Central, and South America during April and May, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

That gets us to the point. It is happening because our borders are open and the cartels are coming in with far more drugs than ever before. They come by land, sea, and air. There is nothing to stop them because ICE has been put on the bench by a Biden memo.

Methamphetamines and heroin. Both are up nearly 500 percent compared to last year.

Crack seizures are up more than 300 percent.

“Those were all headed to our communities, to our families, our friends. Those are all potential tragedies that we’re just trying to prevent,” one agent said.

Biden, the Democrat Party, and the media are in bed with the cartels and have created jobs in trafficking for them with his open borders.

We have more seizures because so much is pouring into the country, and so are the cartels. Many will never leave.

