Dems’ desperate distractions from Afghanistan and Mark Milley

Look at how the hardcore leftists controlling Joe Biden desperately change the subject with Capitol Police and the fake J6 insurrection.
JUST IN – Pentagon received a request from the Capitol Police for backup related to the “J6 rally” on Saturday.
That’s not all. They conjured up a new top-secret pact which probably amounts to nothing much. There will be a major announcement tomorrow. Perhaps we are wrong, but we think it’s a distraction given the timing.
Joe Biden, Boris Johnson, and “the guy down under” formed a new defense tech-sharing pact of sorts. There has been a lot of hype beforehand.
We will find out more Thursday.
Shouldn’t we find out who is running the White House? It can’t be this guy:
NEW – Biden refers to the Australian prime minister as “fellow down under” after addressing Boris Johnson by his first name at the AUKUS announcement.pic.twitter.com/FESmcWm9Q1
Traitor Joe has been in the Oval Office for 34 weeks and there has been at least 40 scandals. This has got to be some kind of record.