Dems’ desperate distractions from Afghanistan and Mark Milley

By
M. Dowling
-
1

Look at how the hardcore leftists controlling Joe Biden desperately change the subject with Capitol Police and the fake J6 insurrection.

That’s not all. They conjured up a new top-secret pact which probably amounts to nothing much. There will be a major announcement tomorrow. Perhaps we are wrong, but we think it’s a distraction given the timing.

Joe Biden, Boris Johnson, and “the guy down under” formed a new defense tech-sharing pact of sorts. There has been a lot of hype beforehand.

We will find out more Thursday.

Shouldn’t we find out who is running the White House? It can’t be this guy:


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

1 COMMENT

Leave a Reply