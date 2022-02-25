Biden Will Go Home to Delaware as Russia Slaughters Ukrainians

Joe Biden is going home to Delaware as usual and as people are slaughtered in Ukraine. Press Secretary Jen Psaki noted that Biden was traveling to Delaware to attend the memorial service of a family member.

What about all the people dying in Ukraine? He lit the fuse.

Biden has no publicly scheduled events for both Saturday and Sunday, the White House says.

Biden had originally had plans to go to Delaware but had canceled the plans after Russia set foot in Ukraine this week. Now he changed his mind again.

We’re also going to take in Ukraine refugees. We’ll probably get the Nazis.

Watch:

We Just Found out that the person who Got crushed by a Russian tank survived!#UkraineRussia #Russia #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/mdA1QBq4cr — WW3 updates (@DoginAdoptme1) February 25, 2022

#BREAKING: Video shows Hundreds and hundreds of vehicles and tanks are Rolling through and heading towards Kherson Ukraine this footage was 35 minutes long as we had speed up the footage but it just never ends #Ukraine #ukrainian #UkraineInvasion #Russia #russianinvasion pic.twitter.com/5wFFTR8p8E — Intel Breaking (@IntelBreakings) February 25, 2022

🇺🇦 The column of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed in the city of Bucha in the Kiev region. The photo shows broken boxes with Igla MANPADS and Fagot anti-tank systems. #Russia Ukraine #UkraineRussia pic.twitter.com/8Wj1Nt64xa — Inner Core Intelligence (@InnercoreIntel1) February 25, 2022

Related