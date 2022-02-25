Biden Will Go Home to Delaware as Russia Slaughters Ukrainians

Joe Biden is going home to Delaware as usual and as people are slaughtered in Ukraine. Press Secretary Jen Psaki noted that Biden was traveling to Delaware to attend the memorial service of a family member.

What about all the people dying in Ukraine? He lit the fuse.

Biden has no publicly scheduled events for both Saturday and Sunday, the White House says.

Biden had originally had plans to go to Delaware but had canceled the plans after Russia set foot in Ukraine this week. Now he changed his mind again.

We’re also going to take in Ukraine refugees. We’ll probably get the Nazis.

