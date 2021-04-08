Biden will reportedly rejoin Iran deal on Iran’s terms, removing sanctions









The U.S. is prepared to remove sanctions on Iran to resume compliance with the Iran nuclear deal, including those that are inconsistent with the 2015 pact, the U.S. State Department said on Wednesday, without providing details.

“We are prepared to take the steps necessary to return to compliance with the JCPOA, including by lifting sanctions that are inconsistent with the JCPOA. I am not in a position here to give you chapter and verse on what those might be,” State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters. He was referring to the pact formally called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The Obama Iran deal gives Iran the right to have the bomb.

The U.S. is even going to let Iran continue from where they are while not even compliant. There will be no new requirements and the deal was a disaster out of the gate.

It is very, very dangerous. Iran is not even in compliance with the Obama deal, thus Biden is rewarding them for violating the deal.

The Iran deal was weak to begin with. There are no real inspections, missiles were not included, it’s very short term, it didn’t include their malign activities like attacks on the U.S. and Saudi Arabia. Iran has also tried to destabilize the Middle East, and the deal doesn’t consider that either.

When the host of the National Report on Newsmax asked Rep. Mike Turner today why the Biden administration would do this, he said, “It’s just basic weakness.”

Biden is doing what Obama did — treating our allies in the region badly and kowtowing to our enemies. At the same time, China is demanding we rejoin the Iran deal on Iran’s terms, removing “all illegal sanctions.”

This decision comes as millions of crude oil barrels are on their way to Syria from Iran, violating U.S. sanctions. According to a civilian naval intelligence firm, there are four vessels with more than 3 million barrels combined on their way to the Baniyas oil refinery, near the Mediterranean coast.

June 2015:

Related