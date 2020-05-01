Biden won’t allow a search for Tara Reade’s name in the university records

Joe Biden finally and for the first time addressed the sexual allegations against him by Tara Reade on the super-friendly Joe Scarborough show, ‘Morning Joe.’ However, he also said something that made at least one person on the MSNBC panel’s hair ‘stand up on end.’

Biden appeared on “Morning Joe” and released a statement denying Ms. Reade’s story.

“They aren’t true,” Biden said about the allegations. “This never happened.”

Ms. Reade says that Mr. Biden in 1993 pinned her to a wall, dug under her skirt, and penetrated her with his fingers.

He also asked the Senate secretary to look through their records for any mention of Tara Reade. However, it’s not clear if the Senate secretary can identify a complaint from that time, and his senatorial records are at the University of Delaware.

He refused to call for a search of the university records that are under lock and key, guarded by his Board friends at the university.

“Did you sexually assault Tara Reade” Joe Biden: “No. It is not true. I’m saying unequivocally it never happened.” “Do you remember her? Do you remember any types of complaints she might have made?” Joe Biden: “I don’t remember any type of complaint she may have made.” pic.twitter.com/9MKbFIY19c — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 1, 2020

Okay, that’s it then. They covered it. The end, except for his refusal.

HE SPECIFICALLY REFUSED TO LIMIT THE RECORD SEARCH TO TARA READE

Biden won’t release his documents from the University of Delaware and won’t allow a search of those records for only Tara Reade’s name.

Full exchange on Biden saying he won’t release his Senate records at the Univ. of Delaware — “The idea that they would be made public while I was running for public office, they could be taken out of context … they could be fodder.” pic.twitter.com/tUOGBBttOd — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 1, 2020

Mika asked why not just do a search for Tara Reade’s name specifically in the University of Delaware records, not anybody else. He became quite testy.

Biden, asked why he won’t let the Univ. of Del. search his records for Tara Reade’s name, left speechless: pic.twitter.com/T24GHib7uS — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 1, 2020

His reply is the “exhaustive” search has been conducted. The irritated Joe offers a big fat red herring here, not answering the question:

MSNBC’s @morningmika to Biden: “The New York Times invested this exhaustively, they didn’t find any of your former staff members were able to corroborate the details of this allegation …” pic.twitter.com/6017YPmm6K — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 1, 2020

Susan Del Percio noted that he limited the personnel record search from claims against Tara Reade specifically. It made “hairs stand up on end.”

Susan Del Percio on Joe Biden’s statement: “I heard something else that made the hairs on my neck go up. [Biden] limited the personnel record from claims against Tara Reade specifically.” pic.twitter.com/eh5BEB3w72 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 1, 2020

THE WOMAN SHOULD BE GIVEN THE BENEFIT OF THE DOUBT

Flashback! Biden, on whether Kavanaugh deserves the presumption of innocence: “the woman should be given the benefit of the doubt and not be abused again by the system.” pic.twitter.com/D4cGTYbaQm — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 1, 2020

When we hear Joe Biden say he doesn’t remember, we believe that is possible. He can’t remember anything. Perhaps he even forgot he molested her.

The media is only reporting that he denied the charges “categorically” and he ordered a search of his Senate records.