Biden won’t reveal donors or say if his center takes money from China

A shocking new report reveals that the Biden Center is refusing to disclose its donors. All of its donors, especially foreign donors, should be publicly disclosed. The most disturbing aspect of this is the fact that his under-two-year-old Biden Center won’t answer if it receives money from the Chinese Communist Party.

Joe Biden opened a foreign policy center at the University of Pennsylvania with ambitious goals.

At its founding in 2018, Biden described the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement as “a place where policymakers here and abroad will know they can be in touch with some of the best minds.”

The timing of its founding is interesting, as is the timing of all his charities.

The center is one of several organizations Biden founded since leaving the White House in 2017, including the domestic policy-focused Biden Institute at the University of Delaware and the Biden Cancer Initiative, all launched in 2017. All three entities have refused to reveal the sources of their funding, a potential landmine for the Democrats’ presumptive presidential nominee that raises questions about the influence of individual, corporate, and foreign donations on the presidential candidate, Free Beacon reports.

Maybe Hillary Clinton gave him some pointers. His new-found desire to start charities is quite remarkable. In the past, he gave nothing, except his underwear, literally.

Many former White House aides landed at the charities.

The Penn Biden Center has not released information on its donors, foreign funding to the University of Pennsylvania has risen more than threefold since its soft opening, spiking to over $100 million last year from $31 million in 2016, according to Department of Education records. China has been the largest contributor during that time, even as the U.S. federal government and prosecutors have ramped up scrutiny into the Chinese government’s influence-buying and espionage operations on American campuses.

Between March 2017 and the end of 2019, the University of Pennsylvania received a total of $61 million in gifts and contracts from China, according to the Department of Education records. In the preceding four years, the university received just $19 million from China.

The donations included a $502,750 “monetary gift” in October 2017 from the State Administration of Foreign Experts Affairs, a Chinese government agency that helps administer the regime’s “Thousand Talents Plan.” Federal prosecutors claim the program is linked to Chinese espionage operations at American universities and have prosecuted academics for hiding their involvement in it. Other contributors included China’s Zhejiang University, the China Merchants Bank, and the China Everbright Group, a state-owned investment group, according to federal records.

Many of the Chinese contributions were listed as coming from “anonymous” donors, a practice experts say is an “easy tactic” that allows the Chinese to penetrate the U.S. education system.

