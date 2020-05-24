CNBC reporter: Biden’s tax plan’s ‘most burdensome, most expensive’ in ‘recent Dem history’

CNBC reporter Robert Frank said Friday that presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden is putting forward the most burdensome tax plan in years.

“The truth is that Joe Biden, even though he’s portrayed as a moderate, is offering the most expensive Democratic tax plan that we’ve seen from any Democratic candidate in recent history,” Frank said in an interview. “Hillary Clinton’s total plan was $1.5 trillion. Biden’s plan is $4 trillion.”

Biden is inviting progressives into his hoped-for administration and last Wednesday he announced a “unity task force” with Bernie Sanders. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will sit on the panel along with two of Bernie’s top economic advisers. One of those economic advisers believes the USA can have endless money for progressive programs by printing endlessly. She’s even dumber than O-Cortez or at least as dumb.

Trump wants tax cuts to help small businesses and workers.

