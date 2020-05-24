In honor of those who died, fight for your freedom

By
M. Dowling
-
1

“This country has not seen and probably will never know the true level of sacrifice of our veterans. As a civilian I owe an unpayable debt to all our military. Going forward let’s not send our servicemen and women off to war or conflict zones unless it is overwhelmingly justifiable and on moral high ground. The men of WWII were the greatest generation, perhaps Korea the forgotten, Vietnam the trampled, Cold War unsung and Iraqi Freedom and Afghanistan vets underestimated. Every generation has proved itself to be worthy to stand up to the precedent of the greatest generation. Going back to the Revolution American soldiers have been the best in the world. Let’s all take a remembrance for all veterans who served or are serving, peacetime or wartime, and gone or still with us. 11/11/16 May God Bless America and All Veterans.”

~ Thomas M Smith

On this Memorial Day weekend, please remember that these brave men and women died or are willing to die for us and our freedoms. While they suffered and their families suffered, we enjoyed the benefits while allowing our freedoms to be frittered away. No matter what your political party is, you should care about your freedom. The lockdown and the idea of a lockdown must end. Protest!

BE BRAVE, TAKE YOUR COUNTRY BACK

Cyphonix on Twitter

Let’s not end up like Hong Kong:

Look at these courageous innocents in Hong Kong fighting for their freedoms from Communists. They are risking their lives to do so. This is what communism always does. We have communists/socialists taking over the Democrat Party. Democrats, take back your party. Voters, take back your country. Biden supports these communists/socialists and he’s a damn racist.

Spaniards protest the communists:

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

1 COMMENT

  1. Nothing is more dishonorable to the founders of our country, military men & women who serve (past, present & future), those heroes who have been wounded and especially those whose lives were sacrificed, heroes in our intelligence and law enforcement communities, all who honorably & selflessly serve our country and our Constitution, nothing is more dishonorable to these heroes who fought and fight for us than to buckle under to the unconstitutional edicts and whims of politicians over this or any other so called crisis. Nowhere in the Constitution or it’s intents does it allow our rights to be restricted or otherwise ended because of a crisis. In fact, statesmen like Benjamin Franklin warned us of this when he essentially said, “People who are willing to sacrifice liberty for safety will neither have, nor will they deserve, either.”
    On this Memorial Day, and everyday, think about that.

Leave a Reply