In honor of those who died, fight for your freedom

“This country has not seen and probably will never know the true level of sacrifice of our veterans. As a civilian I owe an unpayable debt to all our military. Going forward let’s not send our servicemen and women off to war or conflict zones unless it is overwhelmingly justifiable and on moral high ground. The men of WWII were the greatest generation, perhaps Korea the forgotten, Vietnam the trampled, Cold War unsung and Iraqi Freedom and Afghanistan vets underestimated. Every generation has proved itself to be worthy to stand up to the precedent of the greatest generation. Going back to the Revolution American soldiers have been the best in the world. Let’s all take a remembrance for all veterans who served or are serving, peacetime or wartime, and gone or still with us. 11/11/16 May God Bless America and All Veterans.” ~ Thomas M Smith

On this Memorial Day weekend, please remember that these brave men and women died or are willing to die for us and our freedoms. While they suffered and their families suffered, we enjoyed the benefits while allowing our freedoms to be frittered away. No matter what your political party is, you should care about your freedom. The lockdown and the idea of a lockdown must end. Protest!

With the help of the New York Civil Liberties Union, Bouferguen filed a federal lawsuit against Cuomo Friday. Hours later, the gov abruptly reversed course on lockdown rules forbidding non-essential gatherings and protests. https://t.co/xcOmyvnj6q — Linda (@Atlantiso1) May 24, 2020

Must watch. Sacramento California protest May 23.

Beautiful crowd of 1,000s singing National Anthem – Notice Sniper On roof stands up And places hand on heart for Anthem. @IngrahamAngle @seanhannity #opencalifornia #obamagate @gavinnewsom pic.twitter.com/nz37oNmWaj — ann vogel (@annvogel6) May 23, 2020

Gavin had the Capitol barricaded and guarded in a failed attempt to keep Californians home on Memorial Day weekend. So we took over the streets of downtown Sacramento. We do not comply! pic.twitter.com/16x9AQISCt — Mimi- Praying for Cali (@916Mimi916) May 23, 2020

BREAKING: Roads Closed as Californians Protest Lockdown Streets around the CA Capitol have been shut down as protesters converge on Sacramento, calling for Gov Gavin Newsom to reopen the west. #OpenCA #CaFreedom https://t.co/tA3U4edBx3 — The HighWire (@HighWireTalk) May 23, 2020

Want to accelerate the belief among Americans that the goal here isn’t public safety but tyrannical control? Continue to do stuff like this. https://t.co/3HFqyJnjaO — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 20, 2020

BE BRAVE, TAKE YOUR COUNTRY BACK

Let’s not end up like Hong Kong:

Look at these courageous innocents in Hong Kong fighting for their freedoms from Communists. They are risking their lives to do so. This is what communism always does. We have communists/socialists taking over the Democrat Party. Democrats, take back your party. Voters, take back your country. Biden supports these communists/socialists and he’s a damn racist.

Meanwhile, in Hong Kong. Coronavirus isn’t stopping the protest for democracy. We ❤️ you 🇭🇰! #StandwithHK pic.twitter.com/wQwKmT1miG — Avi Yemini 🇦🇺🇮🇱 (@OzraeliAvi) May 24, 2020

Latest News: Hong Kong protest kicks off against proposed security law – Al Jazeera English https://t.co/6rQwHLobLe #TheUSAPosts #News pic.twitter.com/KwI070Vsxb — The USA Posts (@TheUSAposts) May 24, 2020

Spaniards protest the communists:

Span protest against the Prime-Minister, Pedro Sanchez, asking for his resignation on the streets of Madrid, Leon and other regions of Spain, also Protesting against the lockdown measures implemented by Leftist coalition Government. pic.twitter.com/eC0g1DP1Kp — Farhang F. Namdar (@FarhangNamdar) May 19, 2020

Thousands of people in vehicles gathered in Madrid on Saturday as part of a demonstration called by Spain’s far-right Vox party to protest the country’s lockdown. Read more: https://t.co/7H6apOauBV pic.twitter.com/esrU2wceA4 — Globalnews.ca (@globalnews) May 23, 2020