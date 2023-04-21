Biden Won’t Spend $7 a Month for Twitter’s Blue Check

By
M Dowling
-
0
1

Joe Biden is too cheap to pay the $7 a month for Twitter’s blue check as he blows tax dollars on Ukraine, climate change, and everything far-left.

However, despite the partisan Dobrofsky’s false claim in the tweet below, he is still verified. Joe Biden’s account carries a grey verified check mark consistent with government accounts.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments