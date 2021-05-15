Biden wouldn’t fly flags at half staff to honor fallen officers



















This is truly disgusting. The now-far-Left Joe Biden decided to kneel to the communist anarchists of Black Lives Matter rather than fly flags at half staff to honor fallen police officers.

In recent weeks, two policewomen in New Jersey were fired or demoted for calling BLM protesters “terrorists” and a police officer in Virginia was canned for criticizing political leaders who side with racial justice rioters, The Washington Times reports. The police are getting fired for criticizing a violent, racist, communist organization.

This is the insanity that is now the USA under Biden and whoever handles him.

Biden had a choice to make: 1) Stick with his original call for flags to fly at half staff to honor fallen police officers, or 2) Bend a knee to the Defund-the-Police crowd and back down. Guess which one he chose. https://t.co/uBatjYbvaG — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) May 15, 2021

