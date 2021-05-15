Proof Cheney’s a dangerous liar, a threat to democracy



















Rep. Liz Cheney, the now-deposed third in House leadership, lied about her role in the fake Russian bounty tale, Glenn Greenwald reports.

During an interview with Bret Baier, Liz Cheney repeatedly lied about her role in spreading the Russian bounty hoax.

In case you don’t remember, the CIA cooked up that tale. Anonymous sources told the NY Times that Russia was paying Taliban fighters to kill U.S. troops in Afghanistan. As Greenwald notes, this was as former President Trump announced his plans to withdraw troops from Afghanistan.

The pro-war crowd, led by Liz, used the story to continue the endless 19 year war.

Last month, the intel community admitted that it had only “low to moderate confidence” that any of this even happened.

Greenwald writes:

When Baier asked Cheney about her role in spreading this debunked CIA story, Cheney blatantly lied to him, claiming “if you go back and look at what I said — every single thing I said: I said if those stories are true, we need to know why the President and Vice President were not briefed on them.” After Baier pressed her on the fact that she vested this story with credibility, Cheney insisted a second time that she never endorsed the claim but merely spoke conditionally, always using the “if these reports are true” formulation. Watch Cheney deny her role in spreading that story.

She lied like she often does:

Next to Adam Schiff, she is the one who did the most to spread it.

More from Greenwald:

In a joint statement with Rep. Mac Thornberry (R-TX), ranking member of the House Armed Services Committee, that Cheney published on her website on June 27 — the same day that The New York Times published its first story about the CIA tale — Cheney pronounced herself “concerned about Russian activity in Afghanistan, including reports that they have targeted U.S. forces.” There was nothing conditional about the statement: they were preparing to block troop withdrawal from Afghanistan and cited this story as proof that “Russia does not wish us well in Afghanistan.” She said:

After today’s briefing with senior White House officials, we remain concerned about Russian activity in Afghanistan, including reports that they have targeted U.S. forces. It has been clear for some time that Russia does not wish us well in Afghanistan. We believe it is important to vigorously pursue any information related to Russia or any other country targeting our forces. Congress has no more important obligation than providing for the security of our nation and ensuring our forces have the resources they need.

Here’s more from the self-important liar. Consider the fact that she did this knowing she was playing with fire — a foreign adversary. She’s dangerous and a threat to democracy:

Read more of her lies from Greenwald here.

