BidenBama-Garland admin is going after gun dealers



















The Biden administration on Wednesday announced “zero tolerance” for gun dealers who willfully violate the law, as part of the administration’s strategy to combat what the Department of Justice calls a “staggering” surge in violent crime.

This is as the administration bashes the police, and BidenBama’s allies call for defunding them. It is also as he opened the borders with criminals and drugs pouring into the country. He’s trying to pass the buck.

It is his antifa and BLM who continuously riot alongside gangs.

At the same time, people are not being punished for crimes, hardened criminals are being released early, and gun laws on the books are not being adhered to in the blue cities. Gangs are ignored.

It isn’t gun violence, it’s gang violence. These buffoons are going to shut down gun corridors in the US but not the ones across the border. What a pathetic jock.

Biden wants to blame guns while his call to abolish cash bail is putting people arrested with guns back on back on the street in 3 or 4 days so they can commit more gun crimes.

THE GOVERNMENT WILL DECIDE IF THEY DID IT WILLFULLY

The “zero tolerance” policy targets federally licensed firearms dealers who “willfully” transfer a weapon to someone prohibited from owning one or ignore a tracing request from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF). The ATF would seek to revoke the dealer’s license after the first offense, a senior White House official said.

How are they going to determine the dealer did it “willfully?” Meanwhile, the National Rifle Association slammed the efforts, saying the president is playing “politics.”

This is a political red herring aimed at hiding the real and abysmal failures of the Biden administration. Crime rates are high because of the efforts to defund the police and a failure to prosecute career criminals,” NRA spokeswoman Amy Hunter told Fox News. “The simple fact is strict enforcement of existing laws – including gun laws – coupled with support of law enforcement and prosecutors to do their jobs would result in a dramatic decrease in crime.”

She added: “But, the president would rather play politics than make Americans safer.”

Absurdly, he is comparing owning a gun to owning a canon. What a jerk.

Watch:

Biden: “The 2nd Amendment from the day it was passed limited the type of people who could own a gun & what type of weapon you could own. You couldn’t buy a cannon … [today] if you think you need weapons to take on the govt, you need F-15s & maybe some nuclear weapons.” pic.twitter.com/lJaH1nncW8 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 23, 2021

Biden can’t even speak and they’re repeating the usual lies that guns are coming from outside the blue cities.

BIDEN: “The gun lobby wants you to believe that cities that have the toughest gun laws still have the highest rates of gun violence…don’t believe it.” pic.twitter.com/GPPhhpiJnE — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 23, 2021

This next worm plans to use the ATF to take our guns. Will they terrorize gun dealers out of business. This buffoon said he’s going after gun traffickers. The best way to do that is to close the borders.

As if gun dealers are the problem when they’re defunding the police, bashing them constantly, and leaving the borders wide open.

Watch:

LIVE 🚨: United States Attorney General Merrick Garland announces new strategies ATF will utilize to combat crime in America’s cities. pic.twitter.com/pXUenEzJog — Newsmax (@newsmax) June 23, 2021

Related

















