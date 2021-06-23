Milley says CRT’s “important” to understand “white rage,” trashes the GOP



















The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff angrily rejected Republican criticism of “critical race theory” in the military during a stormy Congressional hearing on Wednesday.

“What is wrong with … having some situational understanding about the country for which we are here to defend?” Gen. Mark Milley asked. “I personally find it offensive that we are accusing the United States military … of being, quote, ‘woke,’ because we’re studying some theories that are out there.”

He’s a far-left activist.

WHITE RAGE, INDICTING THE 1-6 RIOTERS

“I want to understand white rage and I’m white,” he said. “What caused thousands of people to assault this building and try to overturn the Constitution.”

Milley was answering a question from Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (D-Pa.) but he was responding to the harsh rhetoric of Republicans like Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), who shook his head in disbelief as the general spoke.

“I do think it’s important for those of us in uniform to be widely read,” Milley said.

He went on to detail racist facts of American history like the Jim Crow laws [They were Democrat laws] that ended Reconstruction after the Civil War and the constitutional compromise that deemed Black Americans “three-fifths of a person.”

TRASHING THE GOP

Lashing out at GOP allegedly red-baiting, Milley said just because someone has studied Marxist theory doesn’t mean they support it.

“I’ve read Mao Tse Tung,” he said, adding, “I’ve read Karl Marx. I’ve read Lenin,” Milley said. “That doesn’t make me a communist.”

I read them also and I read Mein Kampf and Das Kapitol but the difference is I don’t try any of it out and I am horrified by the ideologies.

He actually defended teaching the anti-white, anti-American, and often anti-Semitic Critical Race Theory at West Point.

“I do think it’s important, actually, for those of us in uniform, to be open-minded and be widely read, and the United States Military Academy is a university, and it is important that we train and we understand,” Milley said.

“And I want to understand white rage, and I’m white, and I want to understand it.”

Then he blatantly lied.

“So, what is it that caused thousands of people to assault this building, and try to overturn the Constitution of the United States of America. What caused that,” Milley said.

Thousands of people didn’t try to overturn the Constitution. It wasn’t thousands and thousands weren’t trying to overturn the Constitution. It was a few hundred in the building with others outside. Some were violent, but most were simply trespassing, staying within the ropes.

Milley is the general who apologized for standing next to Donald Trump when he stood by a church in Lafayette Park. He likely knew at the time that the President did nothing wrong.

WATCH THE CLIPS

NEW – Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs, General Mark Milley, says “Critical Race Theory is important,” links “white rage” to Capitol riot on January 6.pic.twitter.com/PmgADl2zEz — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) June 23, 2021

After being asked about Critical Race Theory, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley delivers an answer every American should watch.pic.twitter.com/MrJl5oCvsw — Rantt Media (@RanttMedia) June 23, 2021

