Bidenistas Require Middle Class Fund Gender Surgeries for Well-Paid Government Workers

Biden will require taxpayers – the Middle Class – to pay for sex change operations and all the drugs they need after the surgery. This new move to finance so-called “gender-affirming care” can be traced back to President Joe Biden’s June 2021 executive order: “Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility in the Federal Workforce,” The Post Millennial reports.

“The Biden administration has announced the expansion of taxpayer-funded “gender-affirming” healthcare for transgender and “gender diverse” federal employees, reports The Post Millennial.

Biden and the Democrats will continually burden the US taxpayer with everyone else’s problems, college debt, everything. There will be no end until we can no longer pay. The people who shoulder the burden are the middle class. They think our money is theirs to spend.

0 x Please leave a feedback on this

“This new move to finance so-called “gender-affirming care” can be traced back to President Joe Biden’s June 2021 executive order: “Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility in the Federal Workforce.” The order directs the OPM to “promote equitable healthcare coverage and services for enrolled LGBTQ+ employees,” as well as eligible family members through the FEHB.”

Biden and the Democrats will destroy the middle class. The poor won’t have to pay, and the rich won’t. This is all on the backs of the middle class while Bidenistas pretend they care about the working man and woman. It’s another vote-buying effort.

On the road with the Biden clown show.

Related