House GOP Proposes to Save Medicare, Social Security, Dems Want the Rich to Pay

Medicare and Social Security are going to implode – soon – and some way to save them has to come quickly. The GOP came up with proposals, and now Democrats are distorting them and campaigning on them.

Rep. Steve Scalise addressed the Democrat distortions of the GOP plan to save Medicare and Social Security. Medicare is expected to become insolvent in 2028 and Social Security in 2035. The only people talking about trying the save them are the GOP.

To save them, taxes would have to go up, or the program would have to be cut, or both.

DEMOCRATS CLAIM THE RICH CAN SAVE THE PROGRAMS

Democrats want to raise payroll taxes on the wealthy. They always say the rich will pay, eventually becoming a middle-class burden. There aren’t enough wealthy people to pay for all the Democrat freebies. Their answers become unitive taxation of successful people.

The RSC proposal — and its only proposal is to gradually raise the eligibility age for new applicants for both programs. People live longer. It’s not unreasonable. It would slow the growth of benefits for higher earners in Social Security. Medicare would transition to a new model where seniors would receive premium subsidies to buy a government-run public option or privately run insurance. Republicans would like to work with Democrats to come to a consensus.

Bernie Sanders did what he does well – he rephrased it to suit his economic illiteracy. He’s not invested in trying to save it.

“Are you going to support a party that wants to give more tax breaks to the rich, cut Social Security, Medicare or Medicaid, or are you going to support people prepared to stand up for working people?” Bernie said.

“Now, I’m not here to tell you that the Democrats are perfect – believe me, they are not,” he said. “But on virtually all of the issues, including climate change, the choice is pretty clear.”

Someone should save it, and they don’t have much time to do it.

