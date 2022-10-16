Obama’s Back! Desperate Dems’ Kahunas to Campaign for Weak Candidates

“Former President Barack Obama is traveling to Georgia, Michigan, and Wisconsin this month to stump for Democratic candidates weeks before the midterm elections,” out of desperation. Democrats want all the power all the time.

They’re pretty desperate to bring in the big Kahuna. They have Biden in hiding.

FOX News reported the Obama schedule:

First, on Oct. 28, he heads to Atlanta, where Stacey Abrams is making another gubernatorial run against incumbent rival Gov. Brian Kemp, and Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock is facing off against former professional football star Herschel Walker…

In a release, Georgia Democrats said Obama would encourage residents to cast their ballots during the final week of early in-person voting in the Peach State.

On the following day, he heads north, joining Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, and Michigan Democrats in metro Detroit… A release from the governor’s office said the event would focus on issues like abortion, voting rights, and public education, which it said are “at risk in Michigan.”

Abortion and fake voting rights issues are all they have. Regarding education, he only has the people who are not paying attention or hate America, following extreme gender ideologies and white people.

They’re bringing in all the bigshots because they’re desperate: Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, Attorney General Josh Kaul, Sen. Tammy Baldwin, Rep. Gwen Moore, and Democrats up and down the ballot in Milwaukee.

He’s focusing on Georgia because Walker is considered vulnerable even though Warnock is a radical Marxist and a liar.

You will hear that Walker did terribly during the debate, but Herschel did fine. Dems are desperate and rip Herschel apart because he’s not elegant enough for the coastal crowd.

Watch clips from the debate:

HERSCHEL WALKER: Warnock “said he was going to Washington to represent Georgia. He went to Washington to represent Joe Biden. That’s the reason we’re in the mess we’re in today.” Warnock votes with Biden 96% of the time. pic.twitter.com/TqQVgCYNv2 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 15, 2022

